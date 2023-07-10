BT begins search for new chief executive as Philip Jansen plans exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BT begins search for new chief executive as Philip Jansen plans exit

By Press Association
BT is searching for a new chief executive as Philip Jansen plans to leave within the next year (BT/PA)
The boss of BT Group is planning to step down within the next year and the search for his successor has begun, the telecoms giant has announced.

Group chief executive Philip Jansen intends to leave at an “appropriate moment” over the next 12 months.

BT said the board has already begun a formal succession process, and will share an update on progress over the summer.

It comes less than two months after the group revealed plans to cut up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, amounting to about 40% of its total workforce.

Mr Jansen said the telecoms firm wants to advance its use of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation, with a shift to customers using its app for things such as account servicing and upgrades rather than relying on call centres.

Around 10,000 jobs will go in its quest for greater digitisation.

BT is also nearing the completion of the rollout of ultrafast full fibre broadband across the UK, through its subsidiary Openreach, and 5G network.

Some 35,000 jobs will disappear once the engineering work is complete and the firm begins to retreat from running older double networks.

The firm was already steaming ahead with expansive cost-cutting plans under Mr Jansen’s leadership, with a £3 billion savings target by the end of the 2024 to 2025 financial year.

BT broadband cabinet
BT’s Openreach is rolling out ultrafast full fibre broadband across the UK (Alamy/PA)

Mr Jansen, who took on the top job at BT from Worldpay in early 2019, said: “We’ve made a lot of progress over the last four and half years and I’m proud of what we’ve achieved to date.

“We’re building like fury, have now passed over 11 million homes with fibre, have got 5G service to 68% of the country and our customer service is much improved.

“This is creating a much stronger BT Group which is starting to drive growth for both investors and the UK.

“But there’s a lot more to do and I am fully committed to driving the business forward until I hand over to my successor.”

BT Group’s chairman Adam Crozier said: “Philip has done an excellent job in his time at BT and the board is fully supportive of our long-term strategy which he and his team are pursuing.

“Whilst we are still in the early years of that transformation we are on track to deliver.”

He added that it will remain “business as usual” while it searches for a new chief executive.

