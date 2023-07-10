Retail sales boosted by warm June weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Retail sales boosted by warm June weather

By Press Association
The hot weather prompted purchases of items including swimwear and beach towels, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor (PA)
Retail sales received a warm weather boost in June as consumers splashed out on swimwear and outdoor furniture.

Total retail sales were 4.9% higher than last June – and above the three-month average growth of 4.6% – as the hot weather prompted purchases of swimwear and beach towels, sunscreen, outdoor games, garden furniture and barbecue food, according to the BRC-KPMG Retail Sales Monitor.

Sales were boosted by families celebrating Father’s Day but consumers were more cautious about big-ticket buys such as indoor furniture and technology equipment.

(BRC)

Food sales increased by 9.8%, well above the 12-month average of 7.7%, while non-food sales were up 0.3%.

Online sales of non-food items continued to fall but at a significantly slower rate – down 1% against last June’s 9.1% decline – with household appliances and gardening equipment proving popular.

British Retail Consortium chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Consumer confidence remains fragile.

“But, with headline food inflation easing for two months in a row as prices of essentials start to fall thanks to stiff competition and consumers continuing to shift shopping patterns to mitigate as much inflation as they can, confidence could improve.”

Paul Martin, UK head of retail at KPMG, said: “Apart from a blip in May, retail sales growth has remained steady at around 5% every month in the first half of this year.

“As we move into the last half the year, retailers will be hoping that anticipated falls in inflation start to deliver stronger sales growth in order to improve the overall health of the sector.

“The wild card continues to be food inflation which remain stubborn and is having a negative impact on consumers’ ability to spend on non-essential items.”