Waitrose partners with Uber Eats to achieve as little as 20-minute delivery

By Press Association
UberEats already delivers for a number of supermarkets (Waitrose/PA)
Waitrose has launched a partnership with Uber Eats to have its groceries delivered to customers’ doors in as little as 20 minutes.

The upmarket grocer is now on the Uber Eats platform from five London shops – John Barnes in Finchley Road, West Hampstead, Clerkenwell, St Katharine Docks and Greenwich.

More than 200 shops, including in Wales and Scotland, will be involved by the end of August.

Uber Eats has seen bookings from supermarkets increase by almost 60% in the first quarter of the year compared to last year.

Waitrose said younger customers helped grow its on-demand grocery orders by 40% compared with the previous year.

Executive director James Bailey said: “We want more and more people to enjoy the quality and taste of Waitrose products as and when they want it.

“On-demand grocery shopping continues to grow in popularity with our customers and partnering with Uber Eats means we have even more flexibility to be there for them whenever they need us.”

Alex Troughton, head of commerce at Uber Eats UK, said: “We are delighted that Waitrose is joining the Uber Eats platform across the UK from today.

“Our partnership is the ultimate in modern day food shopping, combining the benefits of technology, convenience and speed with premium quality and huge product choice.

“It is the latest step in Uber Eats’ mission to help customers get anything they want, in a matter of minutes, at the touch of a button.”

The partnership is additional to Waitrose’s current operation with Deliveroo.

UberEats already delivers for a number of supermarkets, including Sainsbury’s, Asda, Co-op, Iceland and Morrisons.