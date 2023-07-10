More than 80% of shoppers concerned about supermarket ‘shrinkflation’ – survey

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More than 80% of shoppers concerned about supermarket ‘shrinkflation’ – survey

By Press Association
The poll found that 29% of consumers were buying their favourite product less often (Julien Behal/PA)
Four-fifths of shoppers are worried about supermarket “shrinkflation” and are turning away from their favourite brands as a result, according to a survey.

Some 81% of consumers said they were concerned about buying smaller-sized items at original prices, with 29% buying their favourite product less often as a treat, and 18% switching to brands which had not changed their sizes, Barclays found.

In June, 70% of Britons had noticed examples of shrinkflation, up from 65% in May – particularly when buying chocolate (46%), crisps (42%), packets of biscuits (37%) and snack bars (32%).

Shoppers also reported seeing shortages of certain products at the supermarket, with 37% noticing that some basic items including eggs, fresh produce and tinned staples were regularly unavailable.

A fifth (20%) believed there were fewer new products being introduced onto the shelves.

Spending on groceries soared 9.5% year-on-year in June – the highest growth in the category in two years but still lower than the rate of food inflation at 18.4%.

Some 67% of shoppers said they were trying to cut the cost of their weekly shop, with 32% shopping at multiple supermarkets to find deals and 39% buying more “yellow sticker” items.

Spending in discount stores was up 8.8%, the largest growth since April 2021.

Barclays reported consumer card spending grew 5.4% year-on-year in June, up from May’s 3.6%, as the warm weather encouraged consumers to shop for summer clothes and socialise at pubs and bars.

Spending on non-essential items increased by 5.7% over the month as the sunny weather drove demand for socialising with friends and family.

Spending at pubs, bars and clubs increased by 8.4% as a result of the weather, rising beer prices and Father’s Day celebrations.

But spending in restaurants fell 8.2%, its sharpest rate since January, as 30% of Britons said they planned to spend less on eating out to offset rising household bills.

Meanwhile, spending on airlines increased 33.5% as households prioritised summer holidays abroad, outpacing demand for staycations.

Esme Harwood, director at Barclays, said: “June saw Brits get into the swing of summer, bringing a welcome boost to several sun-starved categories.

“Pubs and bars benefited from Brits soaking up the sunshine in beer gardens, while butchers and garden centres saw a jump thanks to the arrival of barbecue season.

“Even clothing retailers, which have struggled since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, returned to growth, as consumers took advantage of the heat to refresh their summer wardrobes.”

Opinium surveyed 2,000 UK adults between June 23 and 27.