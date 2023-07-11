Centrica seals 15-year US gas supply contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Centrica seals 15-year US gas supply contract

By Press Association
Energy giant Centrica has signed a new 15-year gas contract with US firm Delfin-Midstream (Steve Parsons/PA)
Energy giant Centrica has struck an 8 billion dollar (£6.2 billion) deal to import more gas from the US.

The British Gas parent firm has agreed a 15-year contract to buy liquefied natural gas (LNG) from Delfin-Midstream, marking the first sale from Delfin’s planned Deepwater Port off the Louisiana coast.

Centrica said the move could provide energy to heat 5% of UK homes over the next 15 years.

Group chief executive Chris O’Shea said the move is a significant investment to improve UK energy security.

UK energy firms have seen the US as an increasingly important supplier of gas over the past year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Natural gas has also become a growing part of the UK’s mix of energy sources as it attempts to decarbonise, with the gas able to used for low emission hydrogen.

The new deal comes weeks after Centrica increased capacity at its Rough gas storage site – the UK’s largest facility – in order to provide the firm with a bigger safety cushion for next Winter.

Mr O’Shea said: “Natural gas is an essential transition fuel in the move to net zero and securing international agreements such as this are vital to the UK’s energy security.

“As well as strengthening the trade links between the UK and US, this deal – alongside reopening Rough and our major deal with Equinor – shows that Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK’s energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis.

“We stand ready to invest several billion pounds in additional projects, creating thousands of new UK jobs, with the right regulatory framework.”