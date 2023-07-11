FTSE treads water as pressure on Bank grows after wage growth surprise

London’s FTSE 100 treaded water as expectations for UK interest rates flew higher following record-matching wage growth data.

The top index managed to reverse losses from earlier in the day and closed 0.12% higher, or 8.73 points, at 7,282.52.

It followed new labour market data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) which showed that average regular pay, not including bonuses, surged by 7.3% in the three months to May compared to the same period a year ago.

It was the joint highest figure since modern records began in 2021.

The official data is likely to put pressure on the Bank of England’s policymakers, who have been closely watching wage data.

Governor Andrew Bailey said last month the current level of price and pay increases is “unsustainable” and stoking inflation, which was at 8.7% in May.

However, the UK’s unemployment rate increased unexpectedly over the quarter, which experts pointed out will also factor into the Bank’s considerations over whether it needs to further tighten monetary policy.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst for CMC Markets UK, said: “The latest UK wages numbers won’t have been welcome news for the Bank of England after coming in at a record high of 7.3%, for the three months to May, equalling the levels in April.

“The strength of the numbers has prompted markets to price in the possibility that we might see a 50 basis point rate hike from the Bank of England at the beginning of August, instead of the 25 basis points which is already priced in.

“There haven’t been any notable standouts from today’s price action, with basic resources amongst the best performers and health care the laggards.”

Elsewhere in Europe, it was a positive trading session for France’s Cac, which closed 1.07% higher, and Germany’s Dax, which was up 0.75%.

US stock markets also got off on the front foot with the S&P 500 up 0.5% and Dow Jones up 0.7% by the time European markets closed.

The pound jumped by 0.3% against the US dollar to 1.29 and was up 0.4% against the euro to 1.173.

In company news, restructuring specialist Begbies Traynor said its pre-tax profit climbed in the latest financial year after it cashed in more corporate solvencies amid tougher economic conditions.

The company told shareholders it was upping its dividend for a sixth year in a row after the positive financial performance. Nevertheless, its share price slipped by 0.4% on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, shares in retailers including JD Sports Fashion, Primark owner Associated British Foods, and Next all flew toward the top of the FTSE 100 after new figures showed retail sales were boosted in June amid a spell of warmer weather.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Unite Group, up 25.5p to 882.5p, Land Securities Group, up 15.4p to 582p, JD Sports Fashion, up 3.45p to 144.5p, Associated British Foods, up 40p to 2,050p, and Flutter Entertainment, up 280p to 15,435p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were Rentokil, down 10p to 590.4p, Convatec Group, down 3.1p to 196.7p, Rolls-Royce Holdings, down 2.25p to 145.65p, Melrose Industries, down 7p to 484.5p, and Relx, down 32p to 2,442p.