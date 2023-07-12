Blueprint to save future of retail sector launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Blueprint to save future of retail sector launched

By Press Association
Usdaw is seeking measures including a drive towards £12 per hour minimum wage (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Usdaw is seeking measures including a drive towards £12 per hour minimum wage (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A drive to save shops from closing while improving the quality of jobs in the sector is being launched by a leading trade union.

Usdaw said its blueprint for the future of retail work is published as the industry continues to face one of the most challenging periods in history.

Since 2018 nearly three-quarters of a million retail jobs have been lost, with more than 75,000 store closures, as online retail grows, said the union.

This year more than 30,000 retail jobs have gone, along with more than 2,000 store closures, according to Usdaw, which represents shop workers.

The union is calling for measures including the levelling of business taxation between online and in-store retailers, along with funding for local authorities to support their high streets.

Usdaw is also pressing for an increase in the minimum wage to at least £12 an hour now, as a step towards £15, and improved Statutory Sick Pay.

Paddy Lillis, Usdaw’s general secretary, said: “For retail workers to prosper not just survive, we need to make sure retail jobs are better jobs.

“Shopworkers need and deserve to be given a much better and fairer deal, which is at the heart of our plan launched today. Our plan calls for the Government to recognise the vital role that the retail sector, and retail workers, play in our economy and our society.

“For many young workers retail is their first experience of work and for many others it offers flexible opportunities to help balance other commitments such as being a parent or carer.

“The retail industry directly employs three million people, with a further 1.5 million jobs reliant on the success of the industry.

“Yet the Government continues to treat retail jobs as an afterthought. This needs to change, we cannot continue with shop work being synonymous with low pay, insecure hours and abuse.

“This isn’t just bad for employees, but for the industry and wider economy as well.”