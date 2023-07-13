Barratt to build up to 23% fewer homes over year ahead amid slumping demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Barratt to build up to 23% fewer homes over year ahead amid slumping demand

By Press Association
Barratt Developments has warned of a slump in house builds as it said cost-of-living pressures and rising mortgage rates were impacting homebuyer demand (PA)
Barratt Developments has warned of a slump in house builds as it said cost-of-living pressures and rising mortgage rates were impacting homebuyer demand.

The housebuilding giant is forecasting its build completions to tumble by as much as 23% over 2023-24, to between 13,250 and 14,250 in 2023-24.

Prices for private sales in its forward order book have also dropped sharply, down 8.7% at £342,900 on average, partly down to the group’s use of incentives to boost demand.

The housing market is being hit by surging mortgage costs, with average two-year fixed mortgage rates jumping to a 15-year high of 6.7% earlier this week as interest rates keep rising to combat stubbornly high inflation.

Halifax recently said house prices fell at their fastest annual rate in 12 years last month, down 2.6% at £285,932.

Barratt saw demand tail off after last October’s mini-budget market chaos sent mortgage rates soaring, before recovering a little in its third quarter, though it said reservations “slowed more than normal seasonal trends” from mid-May to the end of June.

Its weekly net reservations per outlet dropped to 0.55, against 0.88 the year before, while completions slumped 12.8% in the six months to June 30, taking its overall for the year down 3.9% to 17,206.

The group said forward orders have also dropped sharply, at 8,995 homes worth £2.2 billion as at June 30, down from 13,579 homes at a value of £3.6 billion a year ago.

First-time buyer demand has been impacted the most, it added, plunging 49% year-on-year due to the ending of the Help to Buy scheme and soaring mortgage rates.

The group is set to report profits for the year to June 30 in line with market expectations but said the outlook is gloomier.

“Looking ahead, we recognise that there are significant macro-economic headwinds, most notably persistent inflation and a higher interest rate environment, which will impact UK economic growth, employment and consumer confidence and spending,” Barratt said.

Chief executive David Thomas said: “Whilst the trading backdrop has become more challenging in recent months, with many of our customers facing significant cost-of-living pressures, we have responded decisively – increasing our reservations into the private rental sector, using incentives for customers in a disciplined way and flexing our build activity, land-buying and operating costs to reflect market conditions.”