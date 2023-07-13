Domino’s UK ends hunt for boss as it names Andrew Rennie in top role

UK takeaway chain Domino’s Pizza Group has ended its search for a permanent chief executive after revealing Andrew Rennie will take over at the helm next month.

Mr Rennie will start in the post on August 7, having previously acted as the European boss for Sydney-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprises – a major franchise operator of the pizza group.

He takes over from interim chief executive Elias Diaz Sese, who has led the group since October last year after former boss Dominic Paul announced plans to depart in December to head up Premier Inn owner Whitbread.

Mr Diaz Sese will revert to his previous role as non-executive director, a post he has held since joining the board in 2019.

Matt Shattock, chairman of Domino’s Pizza Group (DPG), said: “Andrew understands the power and potential of the Domino’s brand as well as anyone in the business globally.

“He is an energetic and entrepreneurial leader with an incredible track record of delivering growth in Domino’s businesses around the world.

“All of us on the board believe that working with our brilliant colleagues and world-class franchisees, he is just the right person to take the business to the next level.”

Mr Rennie spent more than two decades at Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, during which time he headed up regions including France and Belgium, Australia and New Zealand and latterly its European arm from 2014 to 2020.

Mr Rennie said: “The Domino’s brand is in my blood and I’ve admired the strong progress the UK and Ireland business has made in recent years.”

Domino’s UK ended a long-running dispute with its franchise partners at the end of 2021, agreeing to invest £20 million over the next three years, with franchise owners agreeing to increase the speed of new store openings.

It also last year completed an exit from all directly-operated international markets to focus on the UK and Ireland.