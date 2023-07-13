New boss to head up Cineworld ahead of exit from bankruptcy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New boss to head up Cineworld ahead of exit from bankruptcy

By Press Association
Troubled cinema chain Cineworld has said its lenders have appointed Eduardo Acuna as chief executive of the group as it prepares to emerge from bankruptcy (Mike Egerton/PA)
Troubled cinema chain Cineworld has said its lenders have appointed Eduardo Acuna as chief executive of the group as it prepares to emerge from bankruptcy.

Mr Acuna will work alongside new chairman Eric Foss as part of an overhauled management team hired by lenders of the group.

Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the US last year after being weighed down by its mammoth debts and weaker-than-hoped audience numbers.

It is pressing ahead with plans to restructure its roughly five billion US dollars (£3.8 billion) debt pile to allow it to exit bankruptcy, which is expected later this month.

The world’s second largest cinema group said the search for remaining members of the newly formed board is continuing.

Mr Acuna will replace Mooky Greidinger at the helm of the chain.

Mr Foss said: “I am confident that, under Eduardo’s leadership, Cineworld is well positioned to reach new heights and continue to grow its global business and further enhance its cinemas for guests around the world.”

Mr Acuna said: “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to chart Cineworld’s new course, capitalise on its strong financial position and growth potential, and continue to deliver groundbreaking cinema experiences for our guests.”

Outgoing chief executive Mr Greidinger and his management team are reportedly being handed a combined payout of between 30 million US dollars (£23 million) and 35 million US dollars (£26.8 million) as a so-called “golden goodbye”.

It is understood Mr Greidinger is being retained by the group in a consultancy role for 12 months.

Creditors are set to take control of the company when the bankruptcy wraps up this month, with the new management team overseeing a turnaround as the industry struggles to recover from the pandemic and as cinema-goers instead turn to streaming services.

The Empire Cinemas chain collapsed into administration last week after seeing dwindling numbers of film-goers, with six sites being closed with immediate effect.

Cineworld’s UK operations are also being placed in administration this month as part of its restructuring, which will see shares in the firm suspended.

But it has stressed the move will not affect the British operations for the holding company, with cinemas remaining open as usual.

It has 128 cinemas across the UK and Ireland.

The group, which also owns the Picturehouse brand, is aiming to reduce debts by around 4.53 billion US dollars (£3.5 billion) with a plan to raise 800 million US dollars (£612 million) through a rights offering, while also securing 1.46 billion US dollars (£1.1 billion) of new debt financing.

The restructuring plan is set to wipe out shareholders in the cinema chain in order to support its lenders and creditors.