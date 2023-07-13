NatWest sets goal to support 10 million people per year with financial wellbeing

NatWest is planning to help 10 million people to manage their financial wellbeing per year by the end of 2027.

The bank aims to reach the target through methods such as digital tools, financial health checks, and its “know your credit score” service, which is also available to non-customers.

NatWest Group chief executive Alison Rose said: “We recognise the important role we play in helping people build their financial capability.”

The bank said there will be an incremental approach, starting with 6.5 million people in 2023 and increasing on an annual basis between 2024 and 2027, to reach 10 million in 2027.

NatWest said that to be counted as part of its target for the number of people managing their financial wellbeing in a year, people must use one of NatWest’s digital tools at least once in a 12-month rolling period.