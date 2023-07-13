Pound strikes 15-month high despite dip in UK GDP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pound strikes 15-month high despite dip in UK GDP

By Press Association
The pound has lifted to a new 15-month high against the dollar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The pound has lifted to a new 15-month high against the dollar (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The pound has lifted to a fresh 15-month high against the dollar despite fresh figures revealing the UK economy shrank in May.

Sterling rose for the sixth session in a row as trader increased bets that the US Federal reserve will soon start cutting rates due to softer inflation while UK rate expectations remain high.

On Thursday, the FTSE 100 performed behind its European peers as the pound dragged on London-listed multinationals.

However, the index still closed in the green as it was boosted by a strong performance among commodity stocks.

The pound was up 0.8% to 1.309 US dollars and increased 0.27% to 1.169 euros at market close in London.

The FTSE 100 moved 0.32%, or 24.1 points, higher to finish at 7,440.21.

Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC markets UK, said: “Despite another set of poor Chinese economic numbers European markets have seen another positive session.

“This all-round weakness could force the hand on whether we see further stimulus measures from Chinese authorities in the coming weeks, which in turn may be helping to underpin today’s resilience, with the DAX and CAC 40 outperforming, while the FTSE 100 has lagged.

“The pound has shrugged off today’s disappointing economic numbers for May, while the economy didn’t contract as much as feared we also saw contractions in manufacturing and industrial production of 0.2% and 0.6% respectively.”

Domino's
A Domino’s restaurant (Tim Goode/PA)

Germany’s Dax index was 0.74% higher for the day while the Cac 40 closed up 0.5%.

Stateside, the main US markets opened higher amid strong earnings from Pepsico and Delta.

In company news, housebuilder Barratt drifted lower after it warned of a slump in house builds as it said cost-of-living pressures and rising mortgage rates were impacting homebuyer demand.

The FTSE 100 firm forecast that its build completions to tumble by as much as 23% over 2023-24, to between 13,250 and 14,250 in 2023-24.

The news dampened investor sentiment further, with Barratt shares closing 6.8p lower at 411.2p as a result.

Domino’s Pizza was higher after the takeaway group ended its search for a permanent chief executive by revealing Andrew Rennie will take over at the helm next month.

Mr Rennie will start in the post on August 7, having previously acted as the European boss for Sydney-listed Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, replacing interim boss Elias Diaz Sese.

Shares finished the day up 13.6p at 306.2p on Thursday.

Watches of Switzerland shrugged off wider pressure on the retail sector as it revealed demand for luxury watches outpaced supply over the past year.

The retailer said group revenues grew by nearly a fifth to £1.5 billion in the year to the end of April.

Shares in the business finished 69p higher at 710.5p.

Elsewhere, the price of a barrel of Brent crude oil rose by 0.54% to 80.54 US dollars at the time markets were closing in London.

The biggest risers in the FTSE 100 were Convatec, up 5.8p at 207.2p, Glencore, up 11.3p at 469.65p, Entain, up 28p at 1,278p, Antofagasta, up 31.5p at 1,547p, and Prudential, up 21p at 1,080.5p.

The biggest fallers of the session were British American Tobacco, down 68p at 2,523p, Barratt Developments, down 6.8p at 411.2p, Bunzl, down 33p at 2,783p, B&M European Value, down 6.4p at 545.6p, and Berkeley Group, down 41p at 3,998p.