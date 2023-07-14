Trench coats and Chinese post-Covid rebound boost Burberry sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Trench coats and Chinese post-Covid rebound boost Burberry sales

By Press Association
Luxury fashion brand Burberry has seen its sales spike in recent months (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
Luxury fashion brand Burberry has seen its sales spike in recent months after a post-Covid rebound in shoppers in China and strong demand for its classic trench coat.

The British firm saw revenues jump by 18% between April and June, compared to the same period last year.

It was driven by a 46% surge in mainland China, Burberry’s largest market, as shoppers returned to stores after Covid lockdown measures the previous year.

Ongoing social restrictions in the vital nation had weighed on the retailer’s sales, but China began significantly easing its zero-Covid policy at the start of this year.

Sales in Japan also jumped by 44% and in South Asia Pacific by 39% over the period. It more than offset a decline in the Americas.

Tourists shopping in Europe, the Middle East, India and Africa helped push up revenues in the region.

Burberry Fashion show
Sales of outerwear surged by 36% in the last three months, Burberry said (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Burberry said it enjoyed strong demand for its heritage raincoats, helping to drive up sales of outerwear by 36% year-on-year.

Leather bags also sold well, particularly the vintage check bags and Frances bag.

Burberry backed its full-year guidance, but said it could see a hit of about £70 million to adjusted operating profits based on current exchange rates.

The brand, which has celebrity fans including Stormzy and actor Jodie Comer, reopened its flagship store on New Bond Street in London after closing for refurbishment.

It now offers an immersive shopping experience revamped store, including a “luxury” setting and a new VIP area.

The company hired creative director Daniel Lee in September, who has been designing new ranges for the British brand.

Jonathan Akeroyd, Burberry’s chief executive, said: “We have made good progress in the quarter delivering high teens comparable revenue growth led by the ongoing recovery in mainland China.

“We saw continued strength in our core outerwear and leather goods categories and are excited about Daniel’s product arriving in stores in September.

“While mindful of the uncertain macroeconomic environment, we are confident of achieving our full-year 2024 and medium-term guidance.”

Burberry has a medium-term target of £4 billion in revenue.