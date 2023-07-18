Pret A Manger sees revenues jump 20% on subscription service boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Pret A Manger sees revenues jump 20% on subscription service boost

By Press Association
Pret A Manger said strong demand for its subscription service has helped drive half-year revenues up by more than a fifth despite a recent move to hike the price of the deal (PA)
Pret A Manger said strong demand for its subscription service has helped drive half-year revenues up by more than a fifth despite a recent move to hike the price of the deal (PA)

Pret A Manger said strong demand for its subscription service has helped drive half-year revenues up by more than a fifth despite a recent move to hike the price of the deal.

The sandwich chain reported revenues of £429.9 million for the first six months of 2023, up 20.2% on a year ago.

It said it achieved record weekly revenues in May and June as its Club Pret subscription service proved popular with customers after expanding to include food as well as coffee.

Digital transactions also jumped 42% in the half year, up from 40% in December, the group said.

Pret increased the cost of the subscription service by 20% from June to £30 a month in the second price rise since the service launched in 2020.

It also widened the scheme, rebranded in April as Club Pret, to include a 10% discount on food and cold drinks, having initially launched in 2020 as a coffee-only subscription.

In figures for 2022 made available for the first time, Pret also revealed it posted an annual operating profit of £50.6 million – returning to profitability for the first time since 2018.

The group cheered global expansion for helping improve its results, with the firm now operating more than 600 shops internationally across 15 countries and overseas sales now accounting for 18.9% of revenues.

It is aiming to expand this to more than 700 outlets globally by the end of this year.

The group said it was running ahead of growth targets announced in September 2021 to double the size of its business within five years, having entered seven new international markets since 2021.

Originally it had aimed for five new overseas market launches by the end of 2023.

Pano Christou, Pret chief executive, said: “It’s been three years of transformation at Pret, in which we’ve evolved into a truly global, multi-channel brand, and emerged as a stronger business than we were in 2019.

“We’re focused on continuing to grow, while constantly innovating to bring Pret’s freshly made food and organic coffee to brand new places, from Bishop’s Stortford to Bradford and from Italy to India.”

The group, which has 446 shops in the UK, has recently opened new sites in Bishop’s Stortford and Worthing and said more than half (55%) of openings since January 2022 have been outside London.

This has seen a boost in Pret’s weekend trade, with sales on weekends increasing by 271% since 2021.

More than 70% of Pret shops are now open on the weekends, up 85% on 2021.