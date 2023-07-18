Strikes and inflation drag Network Rail down to £1.1bn loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Strikes and inflation drag Network Rail down to £1.1bn loss

By Press Association
The public body reported a £1.1 billion loss for the past year (James Manning/PA)
Network Rail has tumbled to a £1.1 billion loss for the past year after it was affected by strike action and higher interest payments on its debts due to inflation.

The body, which owns and manages the infrastructure of most of the UK’s railway network, saw losses grow for the year to March 31 from a £324 million profit in the previous year.

It said this was primarily linked to increases in the value of inflation-linked bonds previously issued to fund the railway.

Higher inflation levels over the year resulted in significant increases to interest payments on these debts.

Network Rail saw its net debt grow to £59.1 billion from £56.1 billion last year as a result.

Andrew Haines, chief executive of National Rail, also said strike action hit “industry finances hard” over the year.

Thousands of rail workers took part in strike action over the year amid a dispute over pay and working conditions.

In March, members of the RMT union accepted a pay offer from Network Rail, which handed worked a 9% pay rise over two years.

However, members of the RMT and Aslef unions remain in disputes with a number of train operators.

Network Rail said on Tuesday that revenues grew to £10.01 billion for the year from £9.55 billion a year earlier as increased charges to train and freight operators and increased retail revenues were  partly offset by lower performance-related income.

It said this was driven by increased compensation paid to train and freight operators for cancelled services due to industrial action.

Income was also impacted by severe hot weather last summer, it added.

Mr Haines said: “For our railway the last year will be remembered for one issue almost exclusively: strikes.

“The period of industrial action at Network Rail was deeply bruising, not only for our relationships with colleagues, but for our passengers and freight customers right across Britain.

“Strike action hit our industry finances hard and knocked passenger confidence, but I passionately believe our perseverance and determination to agree the right deal has set up the railway for a brighter future.

“Now, a new chapter lies ahead, and it is our shared responsibility to heal from this period of industrial action to build a stronger, more resilient and safer business.”

Network Rail also reported that its investment increased to £6.5 billion compared with £6.1 billion the previous year.