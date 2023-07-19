New National Lottery operator hires UK chief executive

The UK’s incoming National Lottery operator has hired renowned media executive Andria Vidler to the head its British operations as it prepares to take over the licence next February.

Ms Vidler – the former boss of music label EMI in the UK and Ireland and a board director at William Hill owner 888 – will take the post on October 1.

She succeeds Allwyn group chief executive Robert Chvatal, who has been acting in the role on an interim basis alongside his wider responsibilities.

Allwyn won the contract for the National Lottery from previous operator Camelot last year after the Gambling Commission awarded a five-year licence to the firm.

The Czech company, previously known as Sazka, runs lotteries in Austria, Italy and Greece.

Allwyn acquired Camelot UK earlier this year, closing a bitter legal wrangle between the firms after the Gambling Commission decision, although the two companies are continuing to operate separately.

Ms Vidler has held senior positions in a raft of media firms, most recently as regional chief executive of global marketing production business Tag Worldwide, but also previously at Capital Radio, Bauer Media and the BBC.

She is also a non-executive director at gambling giant 888, but will step down from that post on September 30.

Mr Chvatal said: “Andria’s experience of developing and managing compelling brands, content and campaigns that connect with audiences in a fast-changing digital environment made her the ideal choice for our new CEO.

“In her new role, she will not only be able to draw on the great talent we have in the UK but also all the advantages of the powerful Allwyn Group platform.”

Ms Vidler added: “This is such an exciting opportunity to ensure the National Lottery, a hugely loved UK brand that delivers immense benefits to society, is in the best shape possible for the future.”