Royal Mint revenues jump as coronation sparks demand for commemorative coins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Royal Mint revenues jump as coronation sparks demand for commemorative coins

By Press Association
The King’s coronation boosted revenues at The Royal Mint (Ben Birchall/PA)
The King’s coronation boosted revenues at The Royal Mint (Ben Birchall/PA)

The Royal Mint has revealed a surge in revenues for the past year as the King’s coronation sparked demand for collectables and historic coins, while it also benefited from precious metals investments.

The company also saw underlying profits strike record annual levels as a result.

Chief executive Anne Jessopp said it has been a “pivotal year” for the business as it shifted its operations further away from its traditional currency operation as the use of coins for transactions continues to decline.

King Charles III coronation
The King was presented with the first coronation coin struck by the Royal Mint by chief executive Anne Jessopp (left) and director Rebecca Morgan (centre) at Windsor Castle (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The Royal Mint revealed that revenues jumped to £1.88 billion over the year to March 31, compared with £1.4 billion in the previous 12 months.

This was driven by a 35% sales rise in its consumer business, which offers precious metals investments, collectables, and historic coins.

The company said it was boosted by the first official currency of Charles’s reign, recording strong international demand for commemorative coins.

Revenues were also buoyed its precious metals business, with a rise in investments as Britons reassessed their finances.

It said the investment division accounted for almost half of the firm’s operating profits.

The Royal Mint reported a £17.7 million operating profit for the year, edging down from £18.1 million a year earlier.

Meanwhile, underlying profits increased to a record £24.4 million from £20.8 million.

Ms Jessopp told the PA news agency the company is on track with its five-year transformation plan.

“We have been really pleased with the level of profits for the first year of the strategy,” she said.

“We’ve grown market share in precious metals investment and that’s given us confidence that we are making really strong progress.”

Royal Mint employees are also set for a windfall as a result of the “strong” financial performance, with the firm handing staff a one-off “profit share” payment of £4,241.

Chairman Graham Love said: “I feel a strong sense of pride in how The Royal Mint has performed throughout the past year.

“Our evolution into a consumer brand is successfully safeguarding The Royal Mint for the future, protecting jobs, preserving our heritage, and ensuring our relevancy in today’s markets.

“Our consumer division delivered another year of record revenue and profitability, enabling us to accelerate our investment in new businesses.

“This strong performance in the UK and overseas is testimony to the strength of our brand and commitment to premium customer service.”