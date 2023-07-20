Dunelm on track to beat profit expectations as summer sales shine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunelm on track to beat profit expectations as summer sales shine

By Press Association
Homewares retailer Dunelm has nudged up its earnings outlook (PA)
Homewares retailer Dunelm has nudged up its earnings outlook as its garden ranges proved in demand amid the warmer summer weather.

The group said sales rose 6% over its final quarter to July 1, helping full year revenues lift 6% to £1.6 billion.

Dunelm said the solid performance in the last few months means it is on track to post profits “slightly” above the £188 million expected in the market.

But this will still mark a fall on the £212.8 million posted for the previous year.

The group said its performance comes against a “backdrop of increasing input cost prices for much of the year and high general inflation”.

On the fourth quarter trading, it added: “Our product offer continued to resonate strongly with customers throughout the quarter, with cooler weather driving sales of our bedding and rugs ranges, while our summer living collections, in particular garden furniture and decorations, performed well in the warmer weather towards the end of the period.”

The group said online sales accounted for 39% of all revenues in the fourth quarter, against 37% overall in 2021-22.

Nick Wilkinson, chief executive of Dunelm, said: “The breadth and relevance of our product offer has continued to resonate with our home-loving customers over the last quarter of the year.

“This has been reflected in our strong financial performance despite the challenging broader consumer backdrop.”