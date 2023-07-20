Average asking rents have hit new record highs, says Rightmove

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Average asking rents have hit new record highs, says Rightmove

By Press Association
The average asking rent for a typical home outside London is a third higher than during the same period in 2019, according to Rightmove (PA)
The average asking rent for a typical home outside London is a third higher than during the same period in 2019, according to Rightmove (PA)

The average rent being asked outside London has hit a new record of £1,231 per month, according to a property website.

Average asking rents for new tenants in London also reached a new record of £2,567 per month, Rightmove said.

The asking rent figures, covering Britain, are for the second quarter of this year. Rightmove’s rental data goes back to 2011.

It added that the average property available to rent is finding a tenant in 17 days, the quickest time period it has recorded since November 2022.

The average asking rent for a typical home outside London is a third (33%) higher than during the same period in 2019, increasing by £308 from £923 per month.

London rents are 28% (£559 per month) higher than they were at the same time in 2019.

In signs that some landlords are selling up, 16% of properties currently for sale were previously available on the rental market, a figure which is up from 13% in January 2019, Rightmove said.

Rightmove’s director of property science Tim Bannister said: “Average asking rents for new tenants have risen at a rapid pace since the pandemic, reflecting the significant increase in demand, which is driven by a combination of factors including changed housing needs, such as some space to work from home.”

Allison Thompson, national lettings managing director of Leaders Romans Group, said: “Some highly leveraged landlords are considering selling due to interest rate rises but we find most are mortgage-free, and in most cases our advice is to avoid a knee-jerk reaction.”

Lynne Lancaster, head of estate agency at Penrith Farmers and Kidd’s, said: “Demand continues to well outstrip supply and we are actually seeing more tenants stay put for longer rather than move after the agreed term.”