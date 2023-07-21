McDonald’s sets up investigations unit after sexual harassment claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
McDonald’s sets up investigations unit after sexual harassment claims

By Press Association
The UK boss of McDonald’s has appointed a new unit to crack down on sexual harassment and bullying after admitting the business has “fallen short”.

Alistair Macrow said the investigation handling unit will able to refer cases to specialist investigators.

It comes after more than 100 past and present workers at the fast food chain said they were sexually harassed or assaulted or subjected to racism or bullying.

“The allegations I have heard this week are personally and professionally shocking,” said Mr Macrow, UK and Ireland chief executive for McDonald’s.

“I would like to reiterate my unreserved apology to, and empathy with, all those affected in any way, and I commend their bravery in coming forward.

“We have clearly fallen short in some critical areas, and I am determined to root out any behaviour or conduct that falls below the high standards of respect, safety and inclusion we demand of everyone at McDonald’s as detailed in our global brand standards.”

Mr Macrow said the unit, run by HR and legal professionals, will be in place until at least the end of the year.

He said: “Any substantiated breaches of our code of conduct will be met with the most severe measures up to, and including, dismissal.”

He also promised to appoint external experts who can evaluate what happens when a member of staff complains about a colleague.

The BBC report contained allegations of complaints falling on deaf ears and not being escalated.

The outside experts will assess whether the way McDonald’s escalates issues is effective and accessible and how much employees understand it.

“I will make sure that everyone is in no doubt of my own unequivocal insistence on zero tolerance of harassment of any kind and to ensure our non-negotiable message of respect and inclusivity is heard clearly throughout our business,” Mr Macrow said.

Earlier this week, the BBC reported that a McDonalds worker in his late 30s asked to show a 17-year-old colleague his penis after calling her a racial slur.

Another 17-year-old girl said a senior McDonald’s manager grabbed her bottom and choked her.

In February, McDonald’s signed an agreement with the equality watchdog to improve how it handles sexual harassment allegations.

In 2019, the Bakers Food and Allied Workers Union said it had spoken to 1,000 women who reported being subjected to sexual harassment and abuse while working at the chain.