FTSE 100 holds onto gains after buoyant week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

FTSE 100 holds onto gains after buoyant week

By Press Association
London’s FTSE 100 has clutched onto gains after a bumper week (John Stillwell/PA)
London’s FTSE 100 has clutched onto gains after a bumper week (John Stillwell/PA)

London’s FTSE 100 has clutched onto gains after a bumper week, with investors buoyed by slower inflation and better-than-expected retail data.

The blue-chip index ended the day more than 200 points higher than the previous week’s close, despite a slower session on Friday.

It closed 17.68 points higher, or 0.23%, at 7,663.73.

It followed a rally earlier in the week spurred by a bigger fall in UK inflation than economists had been expecting.

And on Friday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said retail sales in June rose by 0.7%, beating expectations of a 0.2% increase.

Nevertheless, consumer confidence suffered a sudden collapse in July as persistent inflation and rising rates took hold, according to a separate survey from GfK.

It suggests that the relative resilience of the UK economy could be beginning to crack, experts said.

Guy Foster, chief strategist at RBC Brewin Dolphin, said: “Retail sales activity held up better than expected again during June. The news further complicates the Bank of England’s decision-making.

“Inflation has moderated a little and the pain of interest rate increases already deployed has not yet been felt, but evidence continues to suggest that consumers are taking it in their stride.

“With the US economy experiencing moderating inflation without material economic pain, central bankers around the world will be wanting to repeat the trick.”

It was a mixed session for other European markets.

Germany’s Dax lost 0.17% on Friday, while France’s Cac 40 was up 0.65% at close.

US markets got trading off on the front foot.

The S&P 500 was up 0.37% and Dow Jones up 0.28% when European markets closed.

The pound was down 0.1% against the US dollar to 1.285, and was flat against the euro to 1.156.

The price of Brent crude oil jumped 1.2% to 80.6 US dollars per barrel.

In company news, shares in THG tumbled after the group said it has sold two lossmaking businesses for £4 million in efforts to boost its balance sheet.

The business said it was offloading the divisions to “simplify and streamline” its operations, and boost returns for shareholders.

But the move failed to spark enthusiasm among shareholders and its share price dropped by 9.3% at close.

Meanwhile, bus and train operator FirstGroup saw its shares move higher after telling shareholders its financial performance was in line with expectations.

The company, which is among the rail firms to be caught up in long-running industrial action, said it was nearing the completion of its first £75 million share-buyback programme.

Its share price moved 3.1% higher.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Hargreaves Lansdown, up 17p to 927p, Haleon, up 4.95p to 337.85p, Ashtead Group, up 74p to 5,574p, Rentokil Initial, up 8.4p to 639p, and Relx, up 29p to 2,608p.

The biggest fallers on the FTSE 100 were WPP, down 36.4p to 828p, Prudential, down 32p to 1,043.5p, Mondi, down 29p to 1,301.5p, NatWest Group, down 5.5p to 251.4p, and BT Group, down 2.65p to 123.15p.