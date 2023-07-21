UK families on European beach holidays hit by price rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

UK families on European beach holidays hit by price rises

By Press Association
UK tourists face higher prices in European beach resorts (Nick Ansell/PA)
UK families embarking on European beach holidays are being hit by higher prices compared with last summer due to inflation, figures show.

The cost of tourist staples such as meals, drinks and beach items have risen year-on-year in 15 of the 16 destinations analysed in the Post Office Family Holiday Report.

Italy’s Puglia was the only location where prices for UK visitors have dropped, with a 10.3% fall.

The highest annual increases are in Sunny Beach, Bulgaria (up 41.0%), Marmaris, Turkey (up 33.3%) and Funchal, Madeira (up 24.1%).

Despite the rises, Marmaris and Sunny Beach were among the three destinations with the lowest prices, alongside Portugal’s Algarve.

The report found that prices in Marmaris have doubled year-on-year due to inflation and the unstable economy.

The impact on UK visitors has been limited due to a 64% decline in the value of the Turkish lira compared with sterling.

Laura Plunkett, head of travel money at Post Office, said: “Although sterling is at a 2023 high against European currencies, inflation has hit local prices abroad just as it has in the UK.

“This means families should expect to pay more for meals, drinks and other tourist items in most resorts.

“Ironically, two of the cheapest destinations we surveyed – Turkey and Bulgaria – have seen the biggest rises.

“However, they are still places where bargain hunters will get the most for their money.”

Richard Sofer, commercial director at Tui UK and Ireland, which contributed to the report, said: “Holidays will always be a priority for our customers, but value for money is clearly more important now than ever before.

“Despite the rising costs of living, many customers aren’t willing to sacrifice their precious annual getaway and we’ve seen a trend in customers opting for more affordable destinations, including Bulgaria and Turkey, with Greece and the Balearics also a firm favourite.

“We’re also seeing some customers taper their holiday slightly, such as reducing holiday duration from 14 nights to 7, 10 or 11-nights.”