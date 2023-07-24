Ryanair sees profits take off but cautions over winter demand amid cost crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Ryanair sees profits take off but cautions over winter demand amid cost crisis

By Press Association
Budget airline Ryanair cut its passenger growth forecast for the full year to 183.5 million (PA)
Budget airline Ryanair has reported quarterly profits soaring nearly four-fold thanks to demand over Easter and the coronation weekend, but flagged pressures on consumers from surging costs and mortgage rates.

The Irish airline posted profits after tax of 663 million (£573.6 million) for its first quarter, up from 170 million euros (£147.1 million) a year ago.

The figures come as airlines are battling to evacuate tourists from the Greek island of Rhodes due to wildfires amid a searing heatwave in southern Europe.

Ryanair’s chief financial officer Neil Sorahan reportedly said the group was still operating a “full schedule” of flights to the fire-ravaged island, but is not yet putting on additional flights.

Its first quarter figures showed Ryanair fares were 42% higher on average at 49 euros and passenger traffic grew 11% against weak comparisons a year earlier, when demand was impacted following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

But it said fare growth was starting to ease back, rising by a “low double-digit percentage” in its second quarter and said it may need to take action on fares to boost demand as consumers face cost pressures.

“We are conscious that consumers may require some fare stimulation to fill our 25% greater seat capacity this winter (compared to pre-Covid) following months of rising mortgage rates and consumer price inflation,” the group said.

It cut its passenger growth forecast for the full year to 183.5 million, up 9%, against previous guidance for 185 million due to delays of Boeing aircraft, but said it expects annual profits to be “modestly ahead” year on year.

Boss Michael O’Leary called for “urgent reform of Europe’s inefficient ATC (air traffic control) system” as airlines face a summer of disruption from strikes.

He wants the European Union to protect “overflights” during industrial action.

He said: “Over the past six months, French ATC alone has held 60 days of strikes, during which the French Government used minimum service laws to protect local/domestic flights while disproportionately cancelling overflights.

“We, and our customers, call on the European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, to protect the single market for air travel and minimise the impact of ATC strikes on EU citizens.”

Rival easyJet warned last week over a challenging summer for ATC strike disruption.