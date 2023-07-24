Matalan sales dampened by cost-of-living crisis and wet weather

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Matalan sales dampened by cost-of-living crisis and wet weather

By Press Association
Matalan says the slow transition to summer weather has dampened its first quarter sales figures (Matalan/PA)
Matalan says the slow transition to summer weather has dampened its first quarter sales figures (Matalan/PA)

Fashion retailer Matalan has reported a “challenging” first quarter as the cost-of-living squeeze on spending and the slow transition to summer weather weighed on the group’s sales.

The low-cost clothing and homeware chain saw its total revenues fall by 8% to £264 million in the three months to May 27, compared to £287 million made in the same period last year.

Matalan, which has 230 stores across the UK and 48 franchised shops overseas, said it had noticed an impact from shoppers spending less on non-essential items.

Chief executive Jo Whitfield said: “The business had a challenging first quarter with cost of living pressure resulting in depressed consumer spending in discretionary categories.

“Unseasonal weather delayed a refresh of wardrobes for early spring creating a tough start to the season.”

The company’s quarterly earnings before tax and other costs nearly halved compared to the previous year, from £44 million to £26 million.

However, sales ticked up by 6% year-on-year in June as the summer weather improved, and earnings jumped to £34 million in the five weeks to the start of July.

Sales in recent weeks were driven by in-store shopping amid a shift in demand away from online shopping, Ms Whitfield said.

The retailer also shifted to a new e-commerce platform, run by online retailer THG, which it said led to disruption during the quarter.

Matalan came under new ownership at the start of the year after a group of lenders took control from founder John Hargreaves, who set up the company in 1985.

Oxford Street Stores Stock
Matalan said in-store shopping was driving up sales amid a shift in demand away from online shopping (Yui Mok/PA)

The group, led by Invesco, Man GLG, Napier Park and Tresidor, took the reins of the fashion business after it launched a sales process in September.

Ms Whitfield said that business has started to see improvements “as the new leadership team came together” and it has its eye on improving profits in the years ahead.

Furthermore, the chain is planning to shake up its stock to sell more value items in the autumn and winter ranges, which it hopes will boost profits over the second half of the year.

Its full year earnings are expected to be between £60 million and £65 million.

Ms Whitfield said: “We are creating a much stronger Matalan, building on the assets the business has already around brand, customer loyalty and an engaged set of colleagues that want the business to thrive.”