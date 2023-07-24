S4 Capital shares hit after alert as tech clients clamp down on spending

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
S4 Capital shares hit after alert as tech clients clamp down on spending

By Press Association
Sir Martin Sorrell, whose marketing firm, S4 Capital, has warned over sales and profitability as technology clients slash their marketing spend (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Sir Martin Sorrell, whose marketing firm, S4 Capital, has warned over sales and profitability as technology clients slash their marketing spend (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Shares in Sir Martin Sorrell’s digital advertising firm, S4 Capital, have tumbled after the firm warned over sales and profitability as technology clients slash their marketing spend.

The group’s stock slumped by as much as 26% in morning trading on Monday before settling around 18% lower after S4 Capital said it now expects full-year like-for-like net revenue growth of between 2% and 4%, compared with an earlier forecast of 6% to 10%.

It expects an underlying profit margin of between 14.5% and 15.5%, down from the 15% to 16% range guided for previously.

S4 said the alert reflects the “challenging macroeconomic conditions and clients, especially those in the technology sector, remaining cautious and very focused on the short term”.

A raft of technology firms have been slashing costs and shedding jobs worldwide this year, with marketing budgets cut and fewer big product launches on the horizon.

S4 said it would keep a tight lid on costs, including staffing numbers and discretionary spending.

“We expect these actions to support the out-turn in the second half,” the firm said.

Its first-half trading update showed it expects like-for-like revenues of about 5% for the first six months, with net sales worse than expected, particularly in May and June.

S4 said it was seeing “longer sales cycles, particularly for larger transformation projects”, while its content arm has been particularly impacted by the client caution.

But it said it was confident over growth in the medium term and flagged an encouraging response so far to its artificial intelligence initiatives.