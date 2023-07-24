Moneysupermarket expects no ‘significant’ energy switching this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Moneysupermarket expects no ‘significant’ energy switching this year

By Press Association
Moneysupermarket helps households compare and switch products (Peter Byrne/PA)


Moneysupermarket has said that it does not expect customers to start switching energy suppliers in any “significant” numbers this year, but added that it was ready for the move.

The business, which helps customers compare deals, said that it had been hit by headwinds from rising interest rates which have impacted the mortgage market.

“Our purpose is to help households save money by giving them access to free online tools that enable them to compare and switch products,” the business said.

A handheld smart meter on a kitchen hob
Energy bills soared over the last two years due to the cost of gas (Yui Mok/PA)

But since the energy crisis upped bills for households across the UK there has been very little point for a customer to choose a different deal.

The best deal on the market has generally been the energy price cap, which is set by Ofgem. No supplier is allowed to charge its standard tariff customers more than this, and the Government has provided support for these customers.

“As we said before, we do not expect significant revenues from energy switching this year,” the business reiterated on Monday.

It also said that rising interest rates had hit other parts of its business. Sluggishness in the mortgage market helped contribute to the revenue at Moneysupermarket’s money division dropping 2% to £51.9 million in the six months to the end of June.

The fall in revenue from mortgages had been somewhat offset by strong demand for credit cards.

The insurance division of Moneysupermarket grew 23% year-on-year, while the company’s travel unit was up 42%.

Overall revenue rose 11% to £213.8 million, it said on Monday.

Photo of a sold and for sale signs
The mortgage market has been hit by multiple interest rate rises over the last year (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Chief executive Peter Duffy said: “Our purpose is to help everyone save money on their household bills, and this has never been more vital as cost-of-living pressures bite.

“But it has got to be easy to use our site. And that’s where we’ve made good progress.

“The tech behind our trusted brands has been modernised and made increasingly common across the group.

“The more scalable it is, the more efficient our business is and the more we can invest in new tools and personalised features that help people save on more of their bills.”