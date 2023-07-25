Unilever sales boosted by price rises as consumer spending stagnates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unilever sales boosted by price rises as consumer spending stagnates

By Press Association
Unilever has said it could continue to hike prices across its household brands as it reported a jump in sales (Unilever/PA)
Unilever has said it could continue to hike prices across household brands as it reported a jump in sales despite stagnant consumer spending.

The consumer giant, which owns a raft of brands including Marmite, Ben & Jerry’s, Dove and Comfort, said its underlying sales growth hit 9.1% over the six months to the end of June, compared to the same period last year.

It reported a turnover of 30.4 billion euros (£26.2 billion) over the period. Its operating profit surged by more than a fifth to 5.5 billion euros (£4.7 billion).

The rise in total sales was driven by price growth of 9.4%, as the supplier continued to raise the cost of its products in markets across the world.

Meanwhile, the volume of sales, meaning how many products were actually bought, dipped by 0.2% over the period.

In Europe, prices were hiked by 15.5% over the second quarter but the volume of sales fell by nearly a 10th.

Unilever’s chief financial officer Graeme Pitkethly said that European and UK consumers were more “hard pressed” than those in the rest of the world, thanks to high levels of inflation.

But he said the company is unlikely to cut its prices any time soon.

“I think we are past ‘peak’ inflation but there will continue to be a high contribution of pricing growth,” Mr Pitkethly said.

The volatility of commodity markets, particularly in nutrition and ice cream, means prices must be managed responsibly, he said.

But the company stressed that price growth will continue to “moderate” through the year.

Commodity prices have begun to come down for the firm but cuts have been offset by an increase in energy and labour costs, it said.

There is also a “time lag between inflation and the ability to recover through pricing”, Mr Pitkethly explained.

Ben & Jerry's
Ben & Jerry’s maker Unilever said inflation has passed its ‘peak’ but its not been able to pass on price cuts to retailers (Unilever/PA)

Suppliers and retailers have been in sharp focus amid concerns that reduced costs are not being passed on quickly enough down the supply chain, meaning shoppers continue to face inflated prices.

Britain’s competition watchdog is investigating the grocery sector over worries about profiteering.

Mr Kipling and Super Noodles maker Premier Foods said last week that cost inflation is past its peak and it has no further price increases planned for the rest of the year.

Unilever said its underlying sales growth for the full year is expected to be above 5%.

Adam Vettese, an analyst at eToro, said: “One of the strengths of Unilever’s business model is that it houses a lot of well-known brands that have come to be staples of many households.

“That means it can afford to put up prices in an inflationary environment – sensibly – without it impacting sales.

“However, while overall sales growth has been solid, only 41% of its portfolio is taking market share from rivals, while volumes in Europe, a key market, have been disappointing.”

Shares in Unilever jumped by 5% on Tuesday morning.