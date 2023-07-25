Virgin Media O2 to cut up to 2,000 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Virgin Media O2 to cut up to 2,000 jobs

By Press Association
Virgin Media O2 is to cut around 2,000 jobs (Alamy/PA)
Telecoms giant Virgin Media O2 is to axe up to 2,000 jobs by the end of the year.

The mobile operator said the move, which includes around 800 previously reported job cuts, will affect around 12% of its workforce.

It follows rivals BT and Vodafone in reducing the size of its workforce, after each company revealed plans to axe thousands of roles earlier this year.

The cuts come around two years after the business was created by the £31 billion merger between mobile operator O2 and broadband and TV specialist Virgin Media.

A spokesman said: “As we continue to integrate and transform as a company, we are currently consulting on proposals to simplify our operating model to better deliver for customers, which will see a reduction in some roles this year.

“While we know any period of change can be difficult, we are committed to supporting all of our people and are working closely with the CWU (Communication Workers Union) and Prospect along with our internal employee representatives as we have open and honest conversations on the future direction of our business.”

On Tuesday, the telecoms firm also posted an improvement in its revenues and earnings for the latest quarter as it continues to expand its network.

Virgin Media O2 said transaction adjusted revenue increased by 6.2% over the quarter to June 30.

It came after the firm benefited from price rises for customers, which also helped contribute towards a 4.6% increase in its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA).

The group said it had around 5.8 million customers during the period, after a 24,7000 reduction against the previous quarter.

Chief executive Lutz Schuler said: “As we navigate a tough economic climate, we have a clear long-term strategy and continue to deliver for customers.

“Amidst higher costs, rising usage and continued investment, we executed necessary price increases in line with our expectations with the impact starting to flow through to our Q2 revenue and EBITDA growth.”