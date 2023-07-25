HSBC, Nationwide and TSB failed to send transaction histories to some customers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

HSBC, Nationwide and TSB failed to send transaction histories to some customers

By Press Association
HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB failed to provide payment transaction histories to some former customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB failed to provide payment transaction histories to some former customers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

HSBC, Nationwide Building Society and TSB collectively let down a total of nearly 170,000 customers by failing to provide payment transaction histories, according to the competition watchdog.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which has written to the two banks and building society, said the failures are “not acceptable”.

The providers breached part five of the retail banking order, which requires that payment transaction histories should be provided to customers when they close their account.

These act as important evidence of a customer’s creditworthiness if they choose to apply for credit, a loan or mortgage elsewhere.

Without such evidence, it might be harder or more expensive to take out credit, a loan or mortgage.

TSB failed to send payment transaction histories to 105,607 customers for over a year.

Nationwide Building Society failed to send these histories to 51,185 customers for over five years.

And HSBC failed to send payment transaction histories to around 12,200 customers for nearly five years.

The providers reported the breaches to the CMA and they have been putting agreed changes to their systems in place to prevent a recurrence. The CMA said it will monitor their future compliance closely.

While the watchdog does not have the power to impose financial penalties on those who breach CMA competition remedies, it expects that the Digital Markets, Competition and Consumers Bill will eventually provide it with this power, increasing the incentive for firms to comply with CMA remedies in future.

Adam Land, senior director of remedies, business and financial analysis at the CMA, said: “It’s not acceptable that these three providers have failed to provide important information to a total of nearly 170,000 customers, despite this order being in place since 2017. We will be watching closely to make sure they don’t let people down again.

“HSBC, Nationwide and TSB customers should not have to face this issue when looking to switch supplier and the CMA stands ready to take further action if these failures are repeated.”

A statement from TSB said: “This was an administrative error that TSB identified and reported to the CMA. We’ve already put in place robust processes to prevent this happening again.”

A spokesperson for HSBC UK said: “We are sorry some of our former customers did not receive their payment transaction histories, required by the CMA, when they closed their business current accounts.

“As soon as we discovered the issue, we took various steps to improve our processes in order to avoid this happening again.”