Energy suppliers may need to keep helplines open in evenings and on weekends

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Energy suppliers may need to keep helplines open in evenings and on weekends

By Press Association
Energy suppliers will have new responsibilities to their customers under the new proposals (PA)
Energy suppliers will have new responsibilities to their customers under the new proposals (PA)

Energy suppliers may have to keep their phone lines open in evenings and on weekends and hand out customer service performance data to help households better choose the company they use.

New proposals from regulator Ofgem could also extend new protections to business customers, who have not been shielded by a price cap during the energy crisis of the last two years.

It comes after a bruising time for more or less everyone in the UK using gas or electricity, which is almost the entire population.

Rapidly increasing energy bills put pressure on Ofgem to rethink how it protects especially the most vulnerable energy users in the UK.

Its new suggestions would force suppliers to provide round-the-clock emergency support for customers cut off from their power or gas because of something that was their supplier’s fault.

It would also mean energy suppliers have to keep their normal lines open for longer.

Suppliers will also need to be easier to reach, including via email, webchat or other digital platforms.

Providing information on how good their customer service is would also make it easier for a customer to choose their supplier.

For years before the crisis, Ofgem and the Government tried to get customers to shop around for a better deal on their energy bill.

But it was difficult for customers to compare deals on anything other than price, sparking a race to the bottom where many suppliers kept costs as low as possible so they could beat their rivals on affordability.

Meanwhile, the protections afforded to tiny businesses on their energy bills will now be available to all businesses, Ofgem said.

Director Neil Lawrence said: “Suppliers are short-changing too many of their customers, who deserve better.

“Customers need more support when they are struggling and should be able to contact their supplier without frustration or undue delay when they need help.

“The plans we are announcing put the welfare of business and domestic consumers first and set out a comprehensive package to tackle poor behaviour by energy suppliers.

“Good customer service is important for all consumers but it can make a critical difference to welfare and the safety of the most vulnerable.

“While we have seen good practice from some suppliers, we expect every company to raise the bar to provide a consistent service that customers can rely on – and this mission should be driven from the top.

“We believe these recommendations can make a positive difference to consumers and we aim to have changes in place before the cold winter months return.”