Amazon offers changes to Marketplace rules to appease competition watchdog

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Amazon offers changes to Marketplace rules to appease competition watchdog

By Press Association
The CMA is now consulting on the commitments from Amazon (Niall Carson/PA)
The CMA is now consulting on the commitments from Amazon (Niall Carson/PA)

Amazon has offered changes to how it treats third-party sellers on its Marketplace business and how it uses their data in an effort to appease concerns from the UK’s competition regulator.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation last year into whether the online retail giant had been giving its own brands and those which used its logistics services an unfair advantage over others on its online Marketplace.

The CMA has now said fresh commitments from Amazon are expected to ensure third-party sellers’ product offers have a fair chance of being prominently displayed to customers.

It added the technology giant pledged that sellers’ data will be prevented from being used to give Amazon an “unfair advantage”.

Amazon added that it will allow third-party businesses using Marketplace to negotiate their own rates directly with independent providers of Prime delivery services in order to secure potentially cheaper deals.

It will also have to appoint an independent trustee who will monitor the company’s compliance with these commitments.

The CMA said it is currently consulting over the changes offered but that its preliminary view is that the move “addresses its competition concerns”.

Ann Pope, senior director for enforcement at the CMA, said: “Amazon’s commitments to the CMA will help ensure that third-party sellers on Amazon Marketplace can compete on a level playing field against Amazon’s own retail business and, ultimately, mean that customers in the UK get a better deal.

“The CMA took this action after it heard concerns that Amazon was using its strength in the market to gain an advantage over thousands of businesses which use Amazon Marketplace to reach customers.

“We are now consulting on these commitments which we believe, at this stage, will address our concerns.”