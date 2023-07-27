ITV Studios boss says production may be affected if US strike goes into autumn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ITV Studios boss says production may be affected if US strike goes into autumn

By Press Association
Dame Carolyn McCall said the strikes won’t affect ITV’s financials for the rest of the year (PA)
ITV Studios’ director has said if the actor and writer strikes in the US continues into the autumn it could affect production for its scripted business in America.

Julian Bellamy said ITV is in a “good position” to manage the ramifications of the Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (Sag-Aftra) and Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike action which has recently caused an industry-wide shutdown with both actors and writers on the picket line.

During an ITV interim results press conference, chief executive Dame Carolyn McCall said: “From a numbers point of view, it won’t affect 2023…in 2024 if at all it will be about saving of deliveries rather than anything else.”

ITV logo
ITV has been affected by the overarching advertising downturn for broadcasters (PA)

Mr Bellamy said: “Just to be clear, we are talking about our US scripted business, not the rest of the UK Studio distribution. As Carolyn put, we don’t see it as having an impact on 2023 financials.

“Saying that, if the strike goes into the autumn, it will potentially start impacting when we start production.

“In that context, it is one of the great strengths of the studio, we’re very diversified in terms of genre and geography, so we are in a good position to manage it.”

When asked if ITV could charge a premium for content if there is a shortage in the US, Mr Bellamy began by saying the broadcaster hoped for a “swift resolution” after US union Sag-Aftra failed to agree new contracts with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) a fortnight ago.

He continued: “…We have a very strong UK and national pipeline and we do have a distribution arm with a catalogue of 9,000 hours so we’re in a good position to take advantage of any opportunities that there are.”

Dame Carolyn added: “What we will be doing is talking to studios to see if we can help at all fill their schedules, we will not be charging a premium for that, we should be offering our content (and they can take) what they can from our catalogue if they require it.”

The ITV boss also spoke about the overarching advertising downturn for broadcasters, which has caused Channel 4 to reshuffle its programme schedule.

“This is the worst advertising recession since the global financial crisis,” Dame Carolyn said.

She continued: “We’re already talking to advertisers about the Christmas campaign and I think that shows there is no change in the way they view what they’re going to do over Christmas, all conversations about advertising are positive and quite constructive, they haven’t got their head in their hands.

“They’re being cautious because the outlook has been cautious.

“…We’ve had no problems sponsoring any of our shows…every single one of the shows in the autumn has got a sponsor.”

Dame Carolyn said it is impossible to have visibility over the next business quarter – “We just can’t tell you it’s okay because we don’t know that yet”.

She added: “If you talk to any media owner, they’re all going to say they can’t look that far out.”