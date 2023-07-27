76% annual jump in current accounts being switched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
76% annual jump in current accounts being switched

By Press Association
The number of current account switches being made surged by 76% between April and June compared with a year earlier, according to the Current Account Switch Service (Tim Goode/PA)
The number of current account switches being made surged by 76% between April and June compared with a year earlier, according to a switching service.

A total of 338,194 switches took place during the period, compared with 191,777 in the second quarter of 2022.

Those who switched current account through the service cited better online or mobile app banking, customer service and financial factors as their reasons, according to the Current Account Switch Service (Cass).

The service underpinned 1,277,484 switches between July 1 2022 and June 30 2023, marking a 50% year-on-year increase on the 850,243 switches between July 2021 and June 2022.

Its latest figures, covering January to March 2023, indicate that NatWest recorded the highest net switching gains among customers using Cass (45,651), followed by HSBC (28,486), Lloyds Bank (10,959), and RBS (4,165).

At the other end of the spectrum, Nationwide Building Society made 34,259 net switching losses in the first quarter of 2023, while Halifax lost 21,322 and Barclays lost 18,655. The figures do not cover switches made outside Cass.

The service takes the hassle out of switching by automatically moving payments over to the new account and a switching guarantee means customers should not be left out of pocket if something goes wrong with the switch.

Several providers have been offering money to switch current account and have also improved their savings rates as the Bank of England base rate has increased.

John Dentry, product owner at Pay.UK, owner and operator of Cass, said: “The service continues to play a vital role in allowing people and businesses the flexibility to change accounts and find a banking partner that better suits their needs.

“This quarter’s switching figures demonstrate a healthy and competitive switching environment for consumers and businesses during a time of economic uncertainty with high inflationary pressures.”