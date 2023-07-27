UK renewables generated record amount of electricity in 2022, figures show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

UK renewables generated record amount of electricity in 2022, figures show

By Press Association
Offshore wind alone generated more than total renewable generation 10 years ago, a report said (PA/David Davies)
UK renewables generated a record annual amount of electricity in 2022, new Government figures show.

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) published statistics on last year’s electricity production, which includes the proportion and amount generated by renewables.

The Government classes wind, solar, bio energy, hydroelectric energy, heat pumps and electricity gained from burning waste such as paper, plastic and products made from wood all as renewable energy.

These forms of energy provided 135.0 terawatt hours (TWh) of electricity in 2022, beating the previous record of 134.3TWh set in 2020.

This meant renewables made up 41.5% of the UK’s electricity in 2022 – up from 39.6% in 2021, according to the figures.

While this year marked the record amount of electricity generated by renewables, the record for the highest proportion remains at 42.7% in 2020, which also marked the first time they outperformed fossil fuels.

The proportion of electricity generated by fossil fuels in 2022 was also lower than renewables at 40.8% or 132.8TWh.

DESNZ’s Digest of UK Energy Statistics said the record amount generated by renewables in 2022 is due to high output from wind and solar generators, substantial increases in wind generation capacity and more favourable weather conditions.

Wind remains the UK’s biggest source of clean power, generating a record 24.7% of the UK’s electricity (80.3TWh), beating the previous record of 24.0% in 2020 (75.4TWh).

It also provided 59.5% of all renewable electricity.

Meanwhile, 13.8% of the UK’s electricity was produced by offshore wind (a record 45.0TWh) and 10.8% from onshore wind (a record 35.2TWh).

The report says offshore wind alone generated more than total renewable generation 10 years ago.

RenewableUK’s chief executive Dan McGrail said: “It’s great to see renewables setting new records across the board, generating record amounts of clean power last year, making us less dependant on expensive gas imports at the very time when fossil fuel costs rocketed up, causing an energy crisis which we’re still grappling with.

“Government and industry must pull out all the stops to increase our energy security by ensuring that vital new clean energy projects can be built faster, onshore and offshore.

“This is not the time to waver or row back on policies which accelerate the energy transition.

“On the contrary, we need more of a focus from Government on ensuring we continue to unlock investment in renewables, and that the UK secures the maximum amount of new jobs and manufacturing investment which could flow from the billions of pounds of private investment which our sector brings.”

Debate continues over whether certain forms of bio energy and electricity gain from burning waste should be considered renewable.