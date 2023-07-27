NatWest to face scrutiny after bosses ousted over Farage bank account row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NatWest to face scrutiny after bosses ousted over Farage bank account row

By Press Association
NatWest will unveil its half-year results on Friday (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest will unveil its half-year results on Friday (Matt Crossick/PA)

Senior bosses at NatWest Group are set to face scrutiny from shareholders following the dramatic fallout in the row sparked by Nigel Farage over the closure of his Coutts bank account.

The scandal culminated in the resignation of NatWest’s chief executive Dame Alison Rose and the boss of Coutts, which is owned by the banking group.

NatWest will follow rivals in unveiling its half-year financial results on Friday.

But the earnings report comes at a time of volatility for the bank with the two bosses resigning and the group’s board facing pressure to explain the events leading up to the fallout.

Dame Alison had admitted a “serious error of judgement” by discussing with a BBC journalist Mr Farage’s relationship with Coutts.

She said she did not disclose any personal financial information but was “wrong to respond to any question raised by the BBC about this case”.

Bank account closures
Dame Alison Rose resigned as chief executive of NatWest (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

But her resignation came hours after the board said it had full confidence in Dame Alison as chief executive, meaning the bank was forced to backpedal after the statement was given.

It raised concerns over a breach of confidentially at the top echelon of the business.

Meanwhile, Coutts’ chief executive Peter Flavel stepped down on Thursday after admitting the high-net-worth bank had “fallen below the bank’s high standards of personal service”.

Remaining top executives could face questions over the handling of the situation and how it plans to move forward.

They are due to speak to journalists after the financial results are shared on Friday morning.

The bank, whose largest owner is the Treasury, is expected to reveal an operating pre-tax profit of £3.3 billion for the latest half year, up from £2.6 billion in the same period last year.

It could also see its provisions for loan losses surge to £264 million from £70 million in the previous quarter, as it braces for more borrowers struggling with debt repayments.

It follows rival lenders Lloyds Banking Group and Barclays reporting a jump in their half-year profits as they continue to benefit from interest rate rises.