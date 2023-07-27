Bank issues scam warning to football fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank issues scam warning to football fans

By Press Association
Football fans are being warned by Lloyds Bank to watch out for ticket scams, after it recorded a jump in reported incidents last season (picture posed by model (Alamy/PA)
Football fans are being warned by Lloyds Bank to watch out for ticket scams, after it recorded a jump in reported incidents last season (picture posed by model (Alamy/PA)

Football fans are being warned by a major bank to watch out for ticket scams, after it recorded a jump in reported incidents last season.

Lloyds Bank said that, based on analysis of reported fraud cases among its own personal banking customers, the number of people being scammed when buying football tickets more than doubled (a 101% increase) last season compared with the season before, with victims losing £154 on average.

It looked at reports made by Lloyds Banking Group customers between August 2022 and May 2023, compared with the same period a year earlier.

Many scams originate on social media and people aged 18 to 24 are particularly likely to fall victim, Lloyds’ data indicates.

When tickets for big events are scarce or in high demand, fraudsters know they can cash in on desperate fans willing to pay much more.

They create fake posts on social media or online marketplaces to advertise tickets that do not exist. Often they will include pictures of real tickets to convince the buyer that they are genuine.

The victim is often tricked into sending money via bank transfer.

Fans of some of the biggest clubs in England, where demand for tickets is particularly strong, are particularly likely to be targeted, Lloyds warned.

Supporters of Liverpool and Manchester United fell victim most often last season, along with Arsenal and Chelsea fans, the bank’s data indicated.

Once the money has been transferred, the fraudster simply disappears, and the victim receives nothing.

Liz Ziegler, fraud prevention director, Lloyds Bank, said people should look to buy directly from football clubs or their official ticket partners.