Housing markets where homes cost over £300,000 ‘more exposed to price falls’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Housing markets where homes cost over £300,000 ‘more exposed to price falls’

By Press Association
Zoopla said areas where average house prices are more than £300,000 may be more exposed to falls in property values (Yui Mok/PA)
Zoopla said areas where average house prices are more than £300,000 may be more exposed to falls in property values (Yui Mok/PA)

Housing markets where average property prices are more than £300,000 are particularly likely to be feeling the impact of higher mortgage rates, according to a property website.

Zoopla said areas where average house prices are more than £300,000 may be more exposed to falls in property values.

Its report said: “Some four in five (80%) local markets (or postal areas) currently registering annual price falls have average prices over £300,000.”

The report added: “Higher house prices mean larger mortgages, bigger deposits and a higher household income required to buy a home.

“The more the income needed to buy increases, the more households are priced out of the market, which reduces demand and pushes prices lower.”

The website said there is “a clear split” between trends in southern England and elsewhere.

The report said: “Higher mortgage rates have a greater impact on buying power in southern England where house prices are highest.

“The barriers to first-time buyers are also greater, weakening demand from buyers who support the bottom end of housing chains.”

Across the whole of the UK, annual house price inflation was running at 0.6% in June 2023, down from 9.6% in June 2022, Zoopla said.

House prices continue to increase at an above-average rate in affordable markets next to major employment centres, with the strongest annual price growth being seen in Halifax (4.3%) in Yorkshire, Wolverhampton (3.7%) in the Midlands and Falkirk (3.0%) in Scotland, it added.

The Piece Hall in Halifax
House prices in Halifax have grown by a stronger-than-average 4.3%, Zoopla said (Danny Lawson/PA)

Richard Donnell, executive director at Zoopla said: “Higher mortgage rates have hit home-buyer demand once again after a sustained improvement over the spring as mortgage rates fell to 4%.

“House prices increased slightly over the last three months to June but higher mortgage rates and weaker demand mean we expect a return of modest price falls in (the second half of 2023).

“Overall we expect prices to be 5% lower by the end of the year, still 15% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“The impact of higher mortgage rates is far from uniform across the country. It all depends on housing affordability in local housing markets.

“Activity levels and prices in southern England have been hit hardest by higher borrowing costs while the most affordable parts of the UK continue to see prices rising slowly.”

Matt Thompson, head of sales at London-based estate agent Chestertons said: “Although there still is a vast number of buyers wanting to move as soon as possible, rising interest rates have forced others to be more cautious, review their financial situation and calculate a more conservative budget.

“Whilst this resulted in fewer new buyers entering the market last month, we expect activity to pick up again once buyers have adjusted their criteria and lenders are bringing more products to the market again.

“Recently, the property market has been predominantly driven by buyers who are seeking a home rather than an investment.”

Sarah Coles, head of personal finance at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “There’s some better news for borrowers on the horizon, because mortgage rates may well be reaching a peak.

“On Thursday, Moneyfacts put the average two-year fixed rate at an eye-watering 6.83%, adding to the mortgage misery of would-be buyers and those set for a remortgage.

“However, ever since inflation figures came in lower than expected last week, we’ve seen a shift.

“The market is pricing in fewer rate rises, so fixed rate mortgages have been getting cheaper. On Wednesday, the average two-year fix was priced at 6.86%. It will take a while for lenders to reprice, but we’ve already seen HSBC and TSB cut mortgage rates, and other big lenders are likely to follow suit.

“We’re not going to see any really big movements while there are concerns that higher rates will stick around for a while, but we may well see rates get back closer to 6%, making life slightly easier for buyers.”

Housing Secretary Michael Gove recently used a speech in London to set out a range of planning reforms.

Labour’s shadow housing secretary Lisa Nandy said: “We will put financial and economic security first, get our economy growing, and take the tough decisions to build more homes to fix the underlying housing crisis.”

The research was released as a separate report from Rightmove found that nearly a fifth (19%) of tenants said that a property’s energy efficiency is a major factor when choosing where to live.

One in seven (13%) homeowners said it is a major factor, rising to 19% for first-time buyers.

Rightmove’s research in April was carried out among nearly 6,000 users of its website and those who took part were self-selecting.

Tim Bannister, Rightmove’s director of property science, said: “The challenge right now is that there are not enough suppliers and equipment for the greenest option to be the most affordable option for homeowners and landlords.”

– Here are average house prices in June 2023 and house price growth rates in the year to June 2023 in major cities across the UK, according to Zoopla, with figures for the year to June 2022 in brackets:

Nottingham, £202,800, 2.1%, (13.0%)

Edinburgh, £268,500, 2.1%, (5.7%)

Birmingham, £207,300, 2.0%, (10.5%)

Manchester, £220,300, 1.6%, (11.3%)

Leeds, £210,200, 1.6%, (10.8%)

Sheffield, £172,200, 1.6%, (10.1%)

Liverpool, £156,300, 1.4%, (11.4%)

Newcastle, £149,600, 1.1%, (8.3%)

Leicester, £227,800, 0.8%, (11.1%)

Cardiff, £257,000, 0.7%, (10.4%)

Glasgow, £143,200, 0.4%, (7.4%)

Southampton, £259,800, 0.3%, (9.2%)

Bristol, £338,000, 0.2%, (11.1%)

Oxford, £453,200, 0.1%, (7.0%)

Portsmouth, £283,500, minus 0.2%, (11.0%)

Bournemouth, £344,900, minus 0.4%, (12.0%)

London, £524,900, minus 0.6%, (4.9%)

Cambridge, £466,300, minus 0.9%, (7.6%)

Belfast, £168,200, minus 1.2%, (10.4%)

Aberdeen, £137,400, minus 1.6%, (minus 1.2%)