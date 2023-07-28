Thousands of railway workers to walk out in row over pay, jobs and conditions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Thousands of railway workers to walk out in row over pay, jobs and conditions

By Press Association
Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union, including station staff and train managers, will walk out, causing disruption to services (PA)
Rail passengers will suffer fresh travel chaos on Saturday as thousands of workers strike in a long-running row over pay, jobs and conditions.

Services will be disrupted when members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) union, including station staff and train managers, walk out.

Passengers have been advised to check their travel arrangements because the strike action will see wide variations of services across the country, with trains due to start later and finish much earlier than usual.

In some areas only around half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

Services on some lines are also likely to be affected on Friday evening and Sunday morning.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesperson said the strike will disrupt the plans of families during the summer holidays.

They said: “This will lead to disappointment, frustration and financial strain for tens of thousands of people. We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“Our advice is to check before you travel.”

Picket lines will be mounted outside railway stations across England and workers said they were receiving strong support for their action from the public.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said striking rail workers are still waiting for an invitation back to the negotiating table.

He said: “We’ve been on strike for over a year. This campaign’s probably been running for two years.

“The issues are the same. They’re attacking our jobs. They’re making redundancies. They’re closing services.

“We haven’t had a pay rise for four years and the people that remain, they want to cut our conditions and issue new contracts of employment.

“There is not an agreement in sight at the moment but we remain available for negotiation with the companies and with the Government – but that’s up to them to invite us back to the table so that we can work up some solutions to the dispute.”

Members of drivers’ union Aslef will stop working overtime next month in a separate dispute over pay.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “The Government has met the rail unions, listened to them and facilitated improved offers on pay and reform.

“The union leaders should put these fair and reasonable offers to their members so this dispute can be resolved.”