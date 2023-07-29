Government accused of preventing settlement as RMT members strike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Government accused of preventing settlement as RMT members strike

By Press Association
Members of the RMT are on strike (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
The leader of the biggest rail workers’ union has accused the Government of preventing a settlement of the long-running dispute over jobs, pay and conditions, which is causing fresh travel disruption on Saturday.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union walked out for the day, leading to the widespread cancellation of train services.

The union has been embroiled in the dispute for over a year, with no sign of a breakthrough.

Controversial plans to close most ticket offices have worsened the dispute.

There were picket lines outside railway stations across England on Saturday.

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said the decision to close ticket offices will only save about £89 million – a “tiny fraction” of the £1 billion he claims has been spent by the Government to “artificially keep the dispute going and prevent a settlement”.

He said: “The public is being ripped off not only to financially underwrite this dispute that could have been settled 18 months ago, but also to fund the closure of ticket offices which they rely on.

“Closing 1,000 ticket offices will only save a small fraction of the money spent on rail company indemnity, to prolong the strike and the handsome profits they have made.

“Ticket office closures are not popular with the public and we have seen mass opposition across the country.

“Not only are ticket office closures being used as a fig leaf for the wholesale de-staffing of stations, but this is the thin end of the wedge for getting rid of staff across the railway network, something our union will oppose vigorously.

“The elderly, vulnerable and disabled will no longer want to and in some cases be unable to use the railway because trained and friendly staff are waiting to assist them.

“Our union remains wholly committed to reaching a negotiated settlement on pay, jobs, security and conditions.

“But our members remain steadfast in their industrial action and will not be cowed into submission by anyone.”

Passengers were advised to check their travel arrangements as the strike will see wide variations in services across the country, with trains starting later and finishing much earlier than usual.

In some areas only about half of train services will run, while others will have no services at all.

A Rail Delivery Group spokesman said the strike would disrupt the plans of families during the summer holidays.

“This will lead to disappointment, frustration, and financial strain for tens of thousands of people.

“We apologise for the inconvenience caused and understand the impact on individuals and businesses.

“Our advice is to check before you travel.”