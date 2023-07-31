Marshalls to cut 250 jobs as housebuilding slump takes toll

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Marshalls to cut 250 jobs as housebuilding slump takes toll

By Press Association
Building products supplier Marshalls is axing around another 250 jobs and closing a factory in Scotland after sales dived due to a housing market slowdown (PA)
Building products supplier Marshalls is axing around another 250 jobs and closing a factory in Scotland after sales dived due to a housing market slowdown.

The group said the cuts come as part of plans to save £9 million a year, which will see it shut a factory in Carluke in South Lanarkshire, while also reducing shifts and production at other sites and restructuring its commercial team.

The role reductions add to about 150 job losses at the end of last year.

Marshalls – headquartered in Elland, West Yorkshire – announced the latest jobs cull as it warned over full-year profits, with a result in the final six months set to be “markedly” lower than the first half and dashing hopes of a recovery.

The alert sent shares in Marshalls tumbling by as much as 10% in Monday morning trading.

Marshalls said like-for-like sales slumped by 13% in the six months to June 30, while it expects to report a 27% slump in interim underlying pre-tax profits, to around £33 million.

It said it has faced “persistent weakness in new build housing and private housing RMI (repair maintenance and improvement), which are key end markets for the group”.

“The sustained high levels of inflation, increasing interest rates and weak consumer confidence means that the board anticipates the group’s performance in the second half will be below its previous expectations,” Marshalls said.

It said it is taking “decisive action in responding to the challenging trading conditions”, which has “regrettably” led to the role cuts and factory closure.

Activity in Britain’s housebuilding sector has slowed down rapidly, with developers cutting home completions, as buyer demand has fallen due to soaring mortgage rates and worries over the economic outlook.

This has impacted Marshalls’ landscape products arm in particular due to its exposure to new build housing and domestic refurbishment work, with half-year revenues in the division slumping by a fifth to £174 million.

Marshalls said: “Whilst previously anticipating a recovery in market conditions in the second half of the year, the board is now of the view that an improvement in the second half performance is unlikely given the macro-economic backdrop.

“In addition, the board has chosen to reduce production volumes with a negative impact on operational efficiency in order to manage working capital.

“Taking these factors together, and in the absence of a recovery in demand in the group’s end markets, the board believes that the result in the second half will be markedly weaker than the first half, and consequently expects to deliver a result for the full year that is lower than its previous expectations.”