How will the regulator’s cash savings action plan help savers?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

How will the regulator’s cash savings action plan help savers?

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority has set out a 14-point action plan to make sure savings rates are being passed on appropriately (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority has set out a 14-point action plan to make sure savings rates are being passed on appropriately (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Savings providers will have to prove to the Financial Conduct Authority that they are offering fair value, the regulator has said.

Here is a look at how the FCA’s action plan will support the cash savings market:

– What has been announced?

The FCA has set out a 14-point action plan to make sure savings rates are being passed on appropriately.

As part of the action plan, the regulator will require firms offering the lowest rates to provide “fair value” assessments under the consumer duty by August 31 2023.

It will take “robust action” by the end of 2023 against those who cannot demonstrate fair value.

– What else is part of the action plan?

The FCA will review the timing of firms’ savings rate changes each time there is a base rate change.

The Bank of England base rate currently stands at 5% and it is expected to potentially rise again on Thursday.

The regulator will also publish an analysis every six months of firms’ easy access savings rates and it will look at the differences between on and off-sale savings deals, challenging firms to explain how big differences offer fair value.

– What does the FCA expect firms to do?

Firms should support customers to start a savings habit and find decent rates.

They should prompt savers with accounts which are paying little or no interest to consider what else is available.

They should also be closely monitoring how effectively they communicate with customers, with bigger firms providing the FCA with an evaluation by end 2023 and any follow-up action they are taking.

– How does the consumer duty fit into this?

The new consumer duty came into force on Monday July 31.

It sets higher and clearer standards of consumer protection across financial services.

Under the duty, firms will have to provide products which are fit for purpose, offer fair value and work as the customer expects.

Firms should also be able to explain and justify their pricing decisions under the duty.

The new duty has come into force for new and existing products and services that are open for sale or renewal.

It will be introduced on July 31 next year for closed products or services.

It means that savings providers should now be using fair value assessments of on-sale savings products, to assure themselves and the FCA, where needed, that these represent fair value for customers.

The FCA also said it expects savings providers to accelerate their fair value assessments for off-sale accounts, ahead of the July 2024 consumer duty deadline for off-sale accounts.

– What will the FCA do if it finds that what savings providers are doing is not up to scratch?

The regulator will take “robust action” by the end of 2023 if those firms offering lower rates which have been asked to provide fair value assessments under the consumer duty by August 31 2023 are unable to demonstrate fair value.

It will also review the effectiveness of firms’ engagement with customers by the end of March 2024 and take action if firms have not effectively delivered the appropriate outcomes.