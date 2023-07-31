£250bn in savings held in accounts which earn no interest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

£250bn in savings held in accounts which earn no interest

By Press Association
The Financial Conduct Authority’s cash savings market review has put providers under the spotlight (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)’s cash savings market review has put providers and the rates being offered under the spotlight.

Here are some of the review’s key findings:

– Consumers collectively hold around £1.5 trillion in savings accounts, excluding balances held in NS&I (National Savings and Investments) accounts.

– Bank of England data indicates that around £250 billion is sitting in deposits which earn no interest.

– Around three in 10 adults do not have a savings account of any type – which the FCA said highlights the need to focus on building more consumer financial resilience in the UK.

– For all savings products, it is critical that savers are offered fair and competitive rates, the FCA said.

Savings providers offer a range of products, from easy access accounts to fixed-term accounts, meeting different needs. Some accounts can only be opened and operated online or digitally, while others can be opened and operated face to face, through a branch network for example.

– Three-quarters (75%) of consumers with a savings account hold funds with their main current account provider. This helps bigger firms to benefit from their large market shares of personal current accounts.

– But there have recently been signs of more current account customers ditching and switching, using the Current Account Switch Service (Cass). And the FCA’s most recent report indicated that challenger banks hold around 8% of personal current accounts, compared with 1% five years ago.

– Savers are also moving money into fixed-term deposit accounts. Since the start of 2023, there has been a reduction of £52 billion (around 4% of total deposits) held in easy access accounts and an increase of £38 billion (around 3% of total deposits) held in fixed-term or notice accounts across nine of the largest firms.

– For easy access accounts, in which 60% of balances across nine of the largest firms are held, the average interest rate has risen from 0.07% to 1.25% between January 2022 and May 2023.

– For fixed-term and notice accounts, the average interest rate has risen from 0.3% to 2.47% over the same period.

– As of July 2023, the FCA said it has seen the top easy access rates range from 4% to 5%.

– Firms’ pricing decisions are determined by several factors, including wider economic conditions and what that means for providers’ need to attract savings deposits, companies’ different business models, prudential requirements (which help make markets safer for consumers), how firms hedge their balance sheets, their approach to funding, and the impact of rules.

This means there will not be a direct relationship between savings rates and the base rate, the regulator said.

– The FCA previously started consulting on a “single easy access rate” (Sear) policy in January 2020, to address concerns about a potential loyalty penalty, where longstanding customers receive worse rates than new customers, in the cash savings market.

The coronavirus pandemic and the historically low interest rate environment at the time resulted in the FCA deprioritising this work in November 2020.

The regulator now believes that the new consumer duty gives it greater flexibility to react to market developments and to take proportionate action against outliers.

The regulator said that, at this stage, it does not propose to restart a consultation on a Sear, since some firms are improving their off-sale rates and “we believe that competition is driving up these rates over time”.