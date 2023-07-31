New campaign urges struggling mortgage borrowers to ‘reach out’ for help early

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New campaign urges struggling mortgage borrowers to ‘reach out’ for help early

By Press Association
A new campaign encouraging borrowers who are struggling with their mortgage payments has been launched by UK Finance (Joe Giddens/PA)
A new campaign encouraging borrowers who are struggling with their mortgage payments to contact their lender has been launched by a trade association representing the banking and finance industry.

The Reach Out campaign will be seen and heard on the radio, in print and online, with television advertising due to be launched in September, UK Finance said.

The campaign’s key message is to encourage people to reach out to their lender early on if they are worried about making their payments.

Lenders have teams of experts ready to help anyone struggling with their mortgage payments.

There are a range of options available for help, which will be tailored to each person’s circumstances.

In the year to January 2023, lenders helped over 200,000 borrowers who could not meet their full mortgage payments and more than two million who needed help with financial difficulties.

The campaign follows the announcement of the mortgage charter, where the Government, lenders and the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) agreed to new support measures for customers.

Some 44 mortgage lenders representing 90% of the mortgage market have signed up to the mortgage charter.

The support on offer includes giving customers approaching the end of a fixed-rate mortgage the chance to lock in a deal and request a better like-for-like deal if rates change up to six months ahead, and a guarantee of no repossession within 12 months of a first missed payment.

Tailored support for those who need it could also include extending a mortgage term to reduce payments, a temporary switch to interest-only payments, a temporary reduction in payments, or a part interest-part repayment plan.

Borrowers should carefully weigh up their options, as some, such as extending a mortgage term or temporarily switching to interest-only, could mean paying more in charges over the longer term.

UK Finance said the advertising campaign is supported by lenders and produced in partnership with M&C Saatchi London.

David Postings, chief executive of UK Finance, said: “We have launched this campaign with our members to make sure that anyone struggling with their mortgage payments knows that help is available.

“Lenders are ready to provide support even if a customer’s payments are up to date – if you’re struggling with your mortgage, or think that you will struggle, reach out to find out the options available for help.”