Business & Environment Business

Publisher National World looks to automation to help deliver ‘local content’

By Press Association
National World owns the Yorkshire Post and other publications (PA)
National World owns the Yorkshire Post and other publications (PA)

The company behind The Scotsman and Yorkshire Post newspapers said it plans to roll out automation in its weekly titles this year.

National World said by automating print publishing it can create more value for customers by providing “purely local content”.

It said the move will increase “value to the consumer and advertiser”.

The former offices of The Scotsman newspaper group on North Bridge in Edinburgh
The former offices of The Scotsman newspaper on North Bridge in Edinburgh (PA)

The business added: “Innovation involves a change to the operating model that is focused on automation including the immediate exploitation of artificial intelligence in production across both print and digital platforms.”

Since acquiring JPIMedia in 2021, National World said it has cut the size of its workforce from 1,500 to 1,100.

Meanwhile, productivity has increased, it added.

The business said revenue dropped from £43.5 million in the first half of last year to £41.8 million in the most recent six-month period.

Pre-tax profit more than halved from £3.9 million to £1.7 million in the same period, it added.

Chairman David Montgomery said: “The company has successfully commenced the journey to revenue growth in the first half.

“Measures to deliver a sustainable multi-platform business continued apace despite the downturn in the advertising market.

“Five acquisitions in the period and improvements in newly launched online brands are replacing lost revenue from heritage assets and we now expect overall revenues for 2023 to exceed last year.

“Strong growth, particularly in video revenue, as well as the accelerated implementation of an innovative operating model will contribute to the delivery of full year profits in line with expectations.”