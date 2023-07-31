Accenture to cut Irish workforce by almost 900

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Accenture to cut Irish workforce by almost 900

By Press Association
Accenture is to cut 890 jobs in Ireland (PA)
Accenture is to cut 890 jobs in Ireland (PA)

Consultancy firm Accenture is set to make almost 900 staff in Ireland redundant.

The proposed 890 reduction in the Irish workforce comes after the company announced in March plans to cut its global headcount by 19,000.

In March, the company said the cuts – about 2.5% of its 738,000-strong employee base – would largely affect its corporate support teams rather than client-facing staff, with more than half going across departments such as human resources, IT, finance and marketing.

Accenture, which has its headquarters in Dublin, employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland.

The firm insisted it remained “firmly committed” to its Irish operations.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow,” read a company statement.

“In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5% of our current global workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland.

“We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas.

“We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.”