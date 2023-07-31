Accenture to cut Irish workforce by almost 900

Consultancy firm Accenture is set to make almost 900 staff in Ireland redundant.

The proposed 890 reduction in the Irish workforce comes after the company announced in March plans to cut its global headcount by 19,000.

In March, the company said the cuts – about 2.5% of its 738,000-strong employee base – would largely affect its corporate support teams rather than client-facing staff, with more than half going across departments such as human resources, IT, finance and marketing.

Accenture, which has its headquarters in Dublin, employs more than 6,000 people in Ireland.

The firm insisted it remained “firmly committed” to its Irish operations.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients and run our business today and tomorrow,” read a company statement.

“In March, we initiated a series of actions to streamline our operations, including the departure of around 2.5% of our current global workforce.

“We will be commencing a collective employee consultation for a proposed redundancy programme that is expected to affect around 890 people at Accenture in Ireland.

“We do not plan to comment further while the consultation process is ongoing.

“Our business in Ireland continues to show strong performance and we remain focused on our strategy to be at the centre of our clients’ business and help them reinvent themselves to reach new levels of performance.

“We continue to focus on ensuring we have the right talent to serve our clients, to invest in our people and recruit in critical skills areas.

“We remain firmly committed to our business in Ireland and will continue managing for the long-term.”