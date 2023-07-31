Food price inflation slows to lowest level this year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Food price inflation slows to lowest level this year

By Press Association
Food price inflation slowed to its lowest level this year in July amid falling prices for staples such as oils, fish, and breakfast cereals, figures show (Julien Behal/PA)
Food price inflation has slowed to its lowest level this year amid falling prices for staples such as oils, fish, and breakfast cereals, figures show.

Food inflation decelerated to 13.4% in July, down from 14.6% in June – the third consecutive slowing and its lowest level since December last year, according to the British Retail Consortium (BRC)-Nielsen Shop Price Index.

Overall, shop prices were 7.6% higher in July than a year ago, slowing from 8.4% in June, and also the lowest level this year.

Prices fell compared with June for the first time in two years.

BRC chief executive Helen Dickinson said: “Leading the cuts was clothing and footwear, where retailers mitigated wet weather with larger discounts.

“Food price inflation also slowed to its lowest level this year, with falling prices across key staples such as oils, fats, fish, and breakfast cereals.

“These figures give cause for optimism, but further supply chain issues may add to input costs for retailers in the months ahead.

“Russia’s withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative and subsequent targeting of Ukrainian grain facilities, as well as rice export restrictions from India, are dark clouds on the horizon.

“We expect some global commodity prices to rise again as a result, and food prices will be slower to fall.”

Mike Watkins, head of retailer and business insight at NielsenIQ, said: “The summer holiday period should help discretionary spend a little and, whilst inflation remains high, the outlook is improving.

“Shoppers continue to change how they shop as part of their coping strategies. This includes shopping at different retailers, buying lower priced items, delaying spend or only buying when there are promotions.

“This behaviour looks set to continue.”