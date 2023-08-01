BP posts £2bn quarterly profit but falls below expectations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

BP posts £2bn quarterly profit but falls below expectations

By Press Association
BP has revealed that profits tumbled by more than two-thirds over the latest quarter (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
BP has revealed that profits tumbled by more than two-thirds over the latest quarter (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)

Oil giant BP has revealed that profits tumbled by more than two-thirds over the latest quarter, falling below expectations.

The company said on Tuesday that it will hand more cash to investors through higher dividends and a further share buyback despite the weaker performance.

The FTSE 100 giant posted underlying replacement cost profit – the firm’s preferred measure – of 2.59 billion US dollars (£2 billion) for the second quarter of 2023.

That compares with an 8.45 billion dollar (£6.6 billion) profit over the same period last year, when it was boosted by a surge in oil and gas prices.

BP blamed the decline in profits on planned maintenance work and lower margins in its refining business.

BP boss Bernard Looney
Chief executive Bernard Looney said BP is ‘performing while transforming’ (Niall Carson/PA)

It comes a week after rival oil major Shell also delivered weaker-than-expected profits for its latest quarter.

BP said the performance takes its total profits for the first half of 2023 to 7.5 billion dollars (£5.9 billion).

The company added that its North Sea business paid 970 million dollars (£755 million) in tax over the half-year, with 460 million dollars (£358 million) due to the energy profit levy windfall tax.

The update comes a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he wants to “max out” developments in the North Sea and claimed Labour’s refusal to support new oil and gas fields would be “bad for the British economy”.

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “Another quarter of performing while transforming.

“Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business.

“We’re delivering our strategy at pace – we’ve started up two major oil and gas projects to help keep energy flowing today and we’re accelerating our transformation through our five transition growth engines.

“And we’re delivering for shareholders, growing our dividend and announcing a further share buyback.”

Imogen Dow, warm homes lead at Friends of the Earth, said: “As BP reports its quarterly profits have fallen, let’s not forget that 2022 was its most profitable year on record, and that it’s still the beneficiary of massive tax breaks from the UK Government.

“Meanwhile, the drop in wholesale gas and oil prices is yet to make any material difference to the nation’s bills, which are projected to remain high for some time to come.

“This means millions more are likely to struggle through bitterly cold temperatures in homes they can’t afford to heat when winter rolls around.”