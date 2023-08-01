Diageo profits rise on price hikes and growing taste for premium tipples

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Diageo profits rise on price hikes and growing taste for premium tipples

By Press Association
Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff owner Diageo has seen half-year profits boosted by price rises and as drinkers switch to more expensive brands (PA)
Johnnie Walker and Smirnoff owner Diageo has seen half-year profits boosted by price rises and as drinkers switch to more expensive brands.

The spirits giant posted a 7% rise in pre-tax profits to £4.7 billion for the six months to June 30, up from £4.4 billion a year earlier.

Operating profits lifted to £4.6 billion from £4.4 billion as the group said it offset falling sales by volume with price increases and a trend for drinkers to trade up to more premium tipples.

It said organic net sales lifted 6.5%, while sales by volume fell 0.8%.

The group has been raising prices to counter cost pressures across its global markets.

New chief executive Debra Crew, who took over in June when former long-standing boss Sir Ivan Menezes died aged 63, said: “Looking ahead to fiscal 24, I expect operating environment challenges to persist, with continued cost pressure and ongoing geopolitical and macroeconomic uncertainty.

“This requires us to move with greater speed and agility.

“In a challenging, albeit moderating, inflationary environment, we will continue to focus on revenue growth management, including strategic pricing actions and everyday efficiency.”

Ms Crew – who was formerly chief operating officer – added she was “proud of how our Diageo family has come together in recent weeks following the loss of our much loved and respected former CEO, Sir Ivan Menezes”.

Sir Ivan had been chief executive for 10 years at the multinational company, where he had a 25-year career.

Shares lifted 2% after Diageo’s results.

It said it expects organic earnings growth to improve over the first half of 2023-24 and “accelerate gradually” over the remainder of the financial year.

Diageo’s figures come amid a legal battle with US rap star Sean “Diddy” Combs after he sued the company over allegations of racism over how it handled his liquor brands.

The firm has denied Combs’ racism allegations, saying the issue is a “business dispute”.