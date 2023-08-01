Government urged to do more on energy profits as oil and gas prices fall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business & Environment Business

Government urged to do more on energy profits as oil and gas prices fall

By Press Association
BP made around £2 billion in profit last year (Peter Byrne/PA)
Opposition parties said that the Government was failing to act as oil companies continue to rake in massive profits even though oil and gas prices have come down from last year’s highs.

BP on Tuesday reported that it had made around 2.59 billion US dollars (£2 billion) in underlying replacement cost profit over the three months to the end of June.

Despite it being more than two-thirds lower than last year’s results, it sparked further criticism of how the Government has handled an industry which has benefited significantly from Vladimir Putin’s full-scale war on Ukraine and the spike in world energy prices that followed.

“These figures demonstrate the continuing scandal of the Tory failure to act on the windfalls of war being pocketed by the oil and gas producers,” said Labour’s shadow climate and net zero secretary Ed Miliband.

He added that Prime Minister Rishi Sunak “should start by fixing the gaping loopholes in the windfall tax on oil and gas profits, not handing them out billions of taxpayer subsidy.

“Labour would bring in a proper windfall tax on oil and gas giants to help tackle the cost-of-living crisis, alongside our plan to make Britain a clean energy superpower so we can lower bills for families and businesses.”

The Government has put a windfall tax on the profits that oil and gas companies make from the North Sea. However, it has included the ability to reduce the tax if the companies invest, something the opposition has called a “loophole”.

A year ago BP made an 8.45 billion dollar (£6.6 billion) profit, when it was boosted by a surge in oil and gas prices.

BP blamed the decline in profits on planned maintenance work and lower margins in its refining business.

The industry has also faced a gradual reduction in the price of fossil fuels, especially natural gas.

Natural gas was trading at around 320p per therm a year ago, now it is worth around 70p per therm.

Yet it still revealed plans to hand more cash to investors through higher dividends and a further share buyback.

It comes a week after rival oil major Shell also delivered weaker-than-expected profits for its latest quarter.

BP said the performance takes its total profits for the first half of 2023 to 7.5 billion dollars (£5.9 billion).

The company added that its North Sea business paid 970 million dollars (£755 million) in tax over the half-year, with 460 million dollars (£358 million) due to the energy profit levy windfall tax.

The update comes a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak insisted he wants to “max out” developments in the North Sea and claimed Labour’s refusal to support new oil and gas fields would be “bad for the British economy”.

BP boss Bernard Looney
Chief executive Bernard Looney said BP is ‘performing while transforming’ (Niall Carson/PA)

Liberal Democrat Treasury spokesperson Sarah Olney said: “These monster profits will be another nasty shock to families who couldn’t afford to heat their homes this year.

“The Government shouldn’t be hoodwinked to remove the windfall tax by this profit drop. Let’s be frank, these are still huge.

“No family should go cold next winter because the Government backed down on taxing the likes of BP.

“It is time to put the needs of struggling families and pensioners over the wallets of global oil firms. Yet this Conservative Government is completely out of touch and has its priorities all wrong.”

BP chief executive Bernard Looney said: “Another quarter of performing while transforming.

“Our underlying performance was resilient with good cash delivery during a period of significant turnaround activity and weaker margins in our refining business.

“We’re delivering our strategy at pace – we’ve started up two major oil and gas projects to help keep energy flowing today and we’re accelerating our transformation through our five transition growth engines.

“And we’re delivering for shareholders, growing our dividend and announcing a further share buyback.”

Shares in BP were up around 2% at around midday on Tuesday.