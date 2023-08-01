Higher interest rates weigh on demand for builders’ merchant Travis Perkins

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Higher interest rates weigh on demand for builders’ merchant Travis Perkins

By Press Association
Builders merchant Travis Perkins reported sinking profits for the latest half-year (Travis Perkins/PA)
Builders’ merchant Travis Perkins has felt the impact of a housing market stalled by rising mortgage rates as it reported sinking profits.

The retailer said that it had experienced a “challenging” first half of the financial year as a result of persistent inflation and subsequent interest rate increases.

This has resulted in less demand for new-build housing work and renovation projects, the company said.

It reported a 32% drop in its operating profit to £107 million in the first half of the financial year, from £157 million last year.

The firm, which sells building materials and tools, said revenues dipped by just 2.5% over the period.

Higher borrowing costs and the rising cost-of-living has squeezed homeowners’ budgets and resulted in “notably fewer” sales of pre-owned homes, the company said.

It also weighed on demand for new-build properties and large renovation projects from existing homeowners.

Housing stock
Travis Perkins said there had been less demand for new-build properties which had impacted its financial performance (Joe Giddens/PA)

Travis Perkins said inflation remained high over the first half of the year, primarily because of pressure to raise wages for staff, but that it had been controlling costs across the group.

This has partly been achieved through operational efficiencies including the greater use of technology, for example, to remove paper invoicing.

Furthermore, the group said it continues to see “resilient” demand in other areas with well-funded long-term projects across the commercial and infrastructre sectors, and a backlog of work being addressed across the private sector, particularly in social housing, education and healthcare.

But it is expecting demand to remain “subdued” in the second half of the year, and revenues to continue falling slowly.

Nick Roberts, Travis Perkins’ chief executive, said: “Market conditions have been challenging, which is reflected in both our first half performance and our outlook for the balance of the year.

“Whilst near-term trading is expected to remain difficult, we continue to work to position the group to benefit from the long term structural drivers in our end markets.”

He added that the opportunities to decarbonise properties in the UK, and the shortage of private and social housing, remain significant.